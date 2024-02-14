Quinton Apprenticeship Program adds depth to town staff

Feb. 14—Quinton is utilizing an Apprenticeship Program designed to result in upgrades to the town's police, water management and street departments.

Programs in the water management and police departments are getting started, with plans to soon add the street department as well.

Town of Quinton Administrator Nathan Johnson said the Apprenticeship Program marks a significant milestone for the Quinton Community.

"This initial two programs will bring us $28,000," Johnson said, with $14,000 each for water management and police programs.

"Our third program will bring us $14,000 as well," he said.

Quinton's Apprenticeship Program is a collaborative partnership involving the Department of Labor, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Southern Workforce Board. Representatives of those entities traveled to Quinton for a signing ceremony in Quinton's Community Center to implement the program.

Johnson said Quinton is reimbursed through the Apprenticeship Program for things such as salaries, training and equipment.

What does the Apprenticeship Program mean to Quinton?

"It means we're able to give employees an upper hand on training, equipment and increasing their knowledge, improving the quality of life for our citizens," Johnson said.

Michael Ellenwood, Johnson and Chris Oxford are in the Apprenticeship Program for the town's Water/Wastewater Department, which is overseen by Department Head Jimmy Daniels.

The goal is for them to become certified water operators.

Johnson also told how the program will be utilized in the police department.

"Part of the program's funds totaling $14,000 has been allocated toward the training and equipping of Quinton's dedicated police officers," Johnson said.

He said the town of Quinton is committed to ensuring public safety and providing law enforcement personnel with the necessary tools and skills to serve the community effectively.

Two Quinton Police officers are in the Apprenticeship Program, with plans to add a third officer to the police program supervised by Quinton Police Chief Mark Goodwin.

Officers are to attend the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET Academy, in Ada. Cost of the CLEET training is to be paid through the Apprenticeship Program.

"It's a benefit to us they pay for the training," Goodwin said.

Quinton Police Officers Kenneth Gayler and Richard Phillips are set to receive their CLEET training through the program. Once they complete their courses, the officers should be CLEET-certified.

Plans are for the town's third program to focus on code enforcement through the Street/Alley Department.

Those planning to participate in the third program include Jimmy Daniels, Carla Montgomery and Leslie Reel.

"We're trying to utilize everyone we can," Johnson said.

Police Chief Goodwin gave Johnson a nod for getting Quinton started on the Apprenticeship Program.

"It's a very good program," said Goodwin. "I really appreciate Nathan Johnson."