U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.00
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,210.00
    +338.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,432.75
    -13.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.70
    +11.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.27
    +1.36 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.80
    -6.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    -0.0102 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0240
    +0.0090 (+0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    -1.07 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0360
    -0.3240 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,710.15
    +173.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.50
    +15.92 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.06
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Quirch Cuts Routing Time in Half with DispatchTrack to Reach Cost-To-Service Goals

·2 min read

One of the largest distributors of food products in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean turns to DispatchTrack to power over 7,000 stops a day, reduce miles driven, and ensure faster, on-time delivery

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack, the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today announced it has extended its relationship with Quirch Foods LLC, one of the largest distributors of food products in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, to enable Quirch Foods to expand its business and streamline operations.

Quirch Foods selected DispatchTrack to empower a smarter and more efficient way to turn complex delivery requirements into efficient routes that provide dependable on-time delivery to customers. Quirch has expanded its operations substantially—including acquiring a number of smaller brands—over the past two years, corresponding to a 400% increase in fleet size. DispatchTrack's inherently flexible and scalable last mile solution effectively scaled with the rapidly growing business, preventing dips in customer service or the risk of late deliveries to important customers. Quirch credits DispatchTrack with reducing its routing time by 50%. DispatchTrack now supports more than 400 trucks across 21 distribution centers, routing more than 7,000 stops per day for Quirch.

"We knew we needed a true technology partner that could help us reach our cost-to-service and customer service goals," said Luis Porto, Director of Operations Development at Quirch Foods. "DispatchTrack's hybrid routing has allowed us to create far more efficient routes in radically less time, and this increased efficiency has translated into time and cost savings. Additionally, having access to real-time information during deliveries has greatly improved the quality and speed of communication with our internal teams and our customers."

"Food distribution companies have struggled for years with manual delivery processes that simply can't keep pace with the growing complexity of how food products are distributed today," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "It results in massive inefficiencies, unnecessary costs, and user and customer frustration. We've been extremely proud to partner with Quirch to help them cut through the complexity by implementing a delivery solution purpose-built to handle the challenges of today's food and beverage distribution with tremendous economies of scale."

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quirch-cuts-routing-time-in-half-with-dispatchtrack-to-reach-cost-to-service-goals-301661132.html

SOURCE DispatchTrack

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that even enough?

    A study from Northwestern Mutual released this week found that U.S. adults anticipate they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20% rise since 2021. For many people, the idea of saving $1.25 million may seem insurmountable, but that lofty goal may not be enough to fund a retirement that could last decades, experts said. “People are really worried about retirement.”

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • Shopify beats revenue estimates as new tools pull in businesses

    Best known as a one-stop-shop platform for online businesses, Shopify is slowly moving into offline payments and adding more tools for businesses to connect with their shoppers online and build on the growth of influencers on social media. The new tools, such as the offline payments devices it provides retailers, could help Shopify cope with a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce.

  • How to find meaning in retirement — it may be closer than you think

    Charles Zucker was walking through Ikea with his wife not long after he retired from 19 years as executive director of the Texas Faculty Association. Based in Austin, Texas, at the time, Zucker had not really lined up — in detail — what he was going to do with his time. In Austin, one of the first things Zucker did was begin attending Sierra Club meetings.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Caterpillar Sales Up 21% on Higher Prices, Equipment Sales

    The company reported third-quarter sales of $15 billion as demand for its construction and other heavy equipment held up.

  • Caterpillar Sidesteps Economic Uncertainty on Earnings Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. sold more of its iconic yellow bulldozers and other equipment, weathering supply chain snarls, surging raw material costs and a global economic slowdown. Its shares surged.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe bellwether company reported hig

  • Americans Say They Need $1.2 Million to Retire. Most Aren’t Saving Enough.

    A million dollars in retirement savings isn’t going to cut it anymore for a comfortable retirement. Americans are revising their savings goals upward, according to a new survey.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • After job cuts, Raleigh drugmaker considers selling lead product

    Months after slashing its U.S. commercial workforce, a Raleigh pharmaceutical company may be looking to offload its lead commercial product as it faces scrutiny from a lender.

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.