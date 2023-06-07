Quirin Privatbank AG (ETR:QB7) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Quirin Privatbank AG (ETR:QB7) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Quirin Privatbank's shares on or after the 12th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.09 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Quirin Privatbank has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of €3.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Quirin Privatbank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Quirin Privatbank paying out a modest 49% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Quirin Privatbank's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Quirin Privatbank has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Quirin Privatbank an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Quirin Privatbank that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Quirin Privatbank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Quirin Privatbank for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Quirin Privatbank you should be aware of.

