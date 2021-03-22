U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.
·9 min read
Mazik’s VaccineFlow a leading platform for COVID-19 vaccine deployment and management

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, signed a definitive agreement on March 22 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Purchased Shares”) of Mazik Global Inc. (“Mazik”), an independent software vendor (ISV) that helps companies deploy Microsoft CRM, Cloud, and ERP solutions to the healthcare, education, and manufacturing industries based in Chicago, Illinois (the “Transaction”). The details of the Transaction are set forth in a definitive share purchase agreement between the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the shareholders (the “Vendors”) of Mazik, that was negotiated at arm's length. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of standard conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Transaction is expected to close on or about April 1, 2021.

Mazik Global Overview
As an original co-developer of the Microsoft Dynamics platform, CDE (Common Data Model), and other collaborative healthcare initiatives, Mazik has partnered with Microsoft engineering for nearly two decades and creates flexible, extensible artificial intelligence-driven solutions to help organizations reduce costs, enhance collaboration, increase efficiency, and bolster customer relationships. With these capabilities, Mazik has, most notably, developed an exceptionally valuable set of IP that serves the healthcare, education, and manufacturing industries. In particular, Mazik’s health cloud platform, MazikCare, offers a set of robust healthcare-ready business solutions that enhance end-to-end business operations for medical teams and patients. Built on the Microsoft Dynamics platform, MazikCare enables seamless patient care through a unified data platform and a connected front and backend process to help its healthcare customers more effectively and efficiently operate by leveraging the cloud.

More recently, Mazik extended the MazikCare platform to include their VaccineFlow solution to deliver critical, mass COVID-19 vaccination across the world, with 1 million+ vaccinations administered via the platform already. MazikCare VaccineFlow unifies the process of vaccine distribution and solidifies the relationship between providers, patients, and distributors representing a tremendous growth opportunity. 1.5 million users across counties, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions selected Mazik Global to implement the MazikCare VaccineFlow application, as it met all of the CDC (The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) requirements, was deployable within two-four weeks, and required minimal training for users.

Over the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Mazik generated unaudited revenues of approximately US$10.4 million and unaudited adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$2.1 million, or 20%.

Acquisition Summary and Rationale

  • Mazik ISV expertise brings forth IP and incremental business applications services to Quisitive’s cloud solutions portfolio and expands its healthcare footprint into the U.S.

  • The acquisition expands Quisitive’s footprint, adding 50 employees and a hub in Chicago, Illinois.

  • Complementary and synergistic go-to-market motions and end markets.

  • A co-sell partner and contributor to Microsoft in the healthcare space with 30+ years of combined healthcare industry expertise.

  • Independent software vendor (ISV) expertise in co-development of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

  • Gartner recognition as named Ecosystem Collaborator in COVID-19 and healthcare space.

“The acquisition of Mazik Global provides Quisitive with an incremental set of software and application services that further strengthens our three-cloud solutions value proposition,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Mazik possesses relevant and robust IP solutions within the healthcare and public sector that will strengthen our industry expertise and help us grow our recurring revneues. More specifically, its latest state-of-the-art ISV solution, VaccineFlow, has been instrumental in accelerating the delivery of vaccines to communities while assisting educational establishments with a seamless back-to-school process. This accretive acquisition adds significant value, as we are able to deepen our market share within the booming healthcare industry. We look forward to the integration of Mazik into the One Quisitive umbrella, as we further differentiate ourselves as one of the leading, premier Microsoft solutions providers in North America.”

Acquisition Terms

The consideration for the Purchased Shares will consist of the following: (i) US$7,000,000 in cash, payable to the Vendors (the “Cash Payment”); and (ii) the issuance to the Vendors of 6,254,020 common shares in the capital of Quisitive (the “Quisitive Shares”). The Quisitive Shares shall be subject to a restriction on sale. No shares may be sold during the six (6) month period following Closing and during each six (6) month period thereafter, no more than twenty-five percent (25%) of the shares received by any Seller may be sold.

The Vendors may also be entitled to additional contingent consideration in the form of a performance earn-out if Mazik achieves certain financial thresholds during the three (3) year period following the closing of the Transaction. The amount of the earn-out is a base maximum of US$6,000,000 payable in cash, plus an additional incentive amount of US$2,000,000 based on exceeding recurring revenue growth targets, payable in cash or Qisitive Shares at the option of the Company. To realize the the full performance earnout Mazik revenue will have grown 110% over 3 years and recurring revenue will have increased 250%.

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from nine employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles) is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Purchased Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Purchased Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Generally, any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking information or statements in this news release may relate, among other things, to: the completion of the Transaction; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to Quisitive and its shareholders; the future growth potential of the Company on a post-Transaction basis; the intention to scale operations and make technology investments; the accretive nature of the Transaction, including expected synergies thereof; future financial performance; and receipt of all regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected results from the completion of the Transaction; receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the technology industry; unproven markets for the Company’s product offerings; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis dated September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Recommended Stories

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As mortgage rates surge, 15-year home loans are worth a look

    Rates are much lower than for 30-year mortgages right now, but payments can be stiff.

  • Asian Shoppers Snap Up Gold Bangles to Bars Amid Price Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold price’s slump to near a nine-month low is drawing jewelry shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains.After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more of the precious metal to cater to people like Seema B, a 35-year-old housewife who ventured to Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar to get new bangles after months of putting it off. “The prices have come down a bit and the general worries about the virus have also eased,” she said.Seema joins others in India and Malaysia who are stocking up for weddings and investment. Retail investors in South Korea are amassing bullion while Chinese demand drove sales higher over the Lunar New Year. The demand for physical gold may stem the slide in prices that have been pummeled by rising bond yields and outflows from bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.When financial investors aren’t buying, “the physical market becomes increasingly important in setting the floor for prices,” said Suki Cooper, a precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. “The gold price floor is starting to look well cushioned.”Spot gold dropped 0.9% to $1,729.60 an ounce on Monday. Earlier this month, it fell below $1,700 to the lowest since June, prompting more buying from consumers who were deterred by prices reaching a record of $2,075.47 in August.​Jewelers in India see the momentum lasting until the auspicious gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya in May. Kumar Jain, owner of U.T. Zaveri store in Mumbai, expects his sales to almost double in the January-March period from a year earlier and is optimistic about the coming quarter too.“We have seen the best demand in the past month since the virus fear emerged in March last year, as customers came out to buy for weddings thinking prices will go up further,” he said.A cut to the import duty has also made the precious metal cheaper in India, which imports almost all the gold it consumes. Early estimates show gold purchases surged to the highest since late 2019 in February.In China, gold jewelry consumption is set to grow 28% in 2021, with most of the bump in the first quarter as the post-Covid recovery runs out of steam and prices rally later in the year, Metals Focus said in a report earlier this month.Jewelry sales at big urban retailers more than doubled during the Lunar New Year holiday compared with last year, according to Zhang Yongtao, secretary general at the China Gold Association. That has pushed the local market to largely trade at a premium since mid-January, which hasn’t happened since February 2020, said StanChart’s Cooper.Bullion dealers say premiums on kilobars have also been increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand since February.That is likely due to the scrap market coming to a standstill after gold prices dropped, which meant refiners are struggling to get material to make enough gold bars, said Joshua Rotbart, founder and managing partner at J. Rotbart & Co. “Having said that there is no real stress in the market and definitely premiums are not at all-time highs.”(Updates with spot gold price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq set for higher open on tech boost, Tesla gains

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were headed for a higher opening on Monday as technology stocks looked set to rebound from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields. Heavyweight Tesla Inc rose about 3% to $676 in pre-market trading as Cathie Wood's Ark Invest said it expects electric-car maker's share price to hit $3,000 by 2025. A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, weighing on high-flying tech stocks.

  • Gold dips as investors pile into U.S. dollar on Turkish tumult

    Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as investors chose the safety of the U.S. dollar and government bonds, spooked by Turkey's abrupt decision to replace its central bank head with a critic of high interest rates. Spot gold was down 0.8% to $1,731.38 per ounce by 1052 GMT. The U.S. dollar firmed after Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank chief with an opponent of tight monetary policy on Saturday, which sent the lira close to its all-time low.

  • Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets after surging Treasury yields upended a favorite global macro strategy.Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16 -- a tumultuous period that saw Treasury yields breaching key levels on feverish inflation fears. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro, and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.An intensifying debate over the pace of inflation gains has split investors, with some seeing Treasury yields soaring to 2% amid a global recovery spurred by vaccine rollouts and stimulus spending. That in turn is trouncing one of Wall Street’s most popular macro calls of 2021.The great unwind may just be gaining traction, some strategists said.“It is the bond market that has been driving the U.S. dollar in the past couple of months, and it appears to be intensifying,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I would expect further short-covering versus the U.S. dollar.”Holding dollar shorts would have served traders a 1.8% loss this year after being a profitable strategy in eight of the nine months through to December, Bloomberg data shows.Dollar buying by hedge funds rose to the most since August 2014, according to an analysis by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Khoon Goh. “With U.S. 10-year bond yields poised to rise further, expect financial market volatility to increase,” he said.Hedge funds’ long dollar positions climbed to 2,414 contracts, compared with shorts of 62,781 a week earlier, according to CFTC data on seven major currencies aggregated by Bloomberg. It is the first time they are bullish on the greenback since November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose Monday before trading little changed, after the Turkish lira’s plunge spurred demand for haven assets. Meanwhile, there were signs that commodity-linked currencies were losing momentum.The Australian dollar, one of the year’s best performers to date, led G-10 losses to fall as much as 0.7%, its lowest level in nearly two weeks. The pound also slipped, as the U.K.’s feud with the EU over vaccines intensified.“U.S. Treasury yields and virus dynamics will probably determine where the leverage community will land,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. While the pound and commodity-linked currencies have risen against the dollar this year, “any question marks on vaccine supplies or commodity weakness will likely see these pairs come under pressure.”(Updates with additional chart, prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.In one of the sharpest selloffs in years, the Borsa Istanbul Index lost 9%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading. The lira weakened more than 9%, while yields on Turkish local and dollar bonds soared.Investors also sold shares of European banks with ties to Turkey. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, which owns about half of lender Garanti, sank 6%.The turmoil underscores concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s removal of Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks an end to a period of policy orthodoxy that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, a columnist and university professor, has been a critic of the recent interest-rate increases enacted under Agbal’s stewardship, including last week’s larger-than-expected hike.“The replacement of the CBRT governor is a major blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Not surprisingly, geographical proximity leaves Europe most exposed.”BBVA $60 Billion Turkish Assets a Focus; ING, BNP Exposure SmallThe lira’s decline puts it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.858 to the dollar at 1:13 p.m. in Istanbul after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The rush to sell the currency as markets reopened Monday overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign-currency trader familiar with the transactions who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, has sparked speculation that the country will once again start easing interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Some 875 basis points of interest-rate increases since November, including Thursday’s 200 basis-point increase, had helped made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back into Turkish markets.A “haze of volatility” has returned to Turkish markets, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note. “The market had been warming up to a more normalized monetary policy since November. This move is a big blow to these hopes.”Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Monday that Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.“Markets can take some encouragement from recommitment to no capital controls and fact that state banks and presumably central bank have been selling dollars and have got the lira back below 8,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. “I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira.”Market SnapshotThe Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners have a larger presence, fell 9.5%.The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond rose 500 basis points to 19.06%.The 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield increased 153 basis points to 7.41%.Turkey’s five-year credit-default swaps jumped the most on record, rising to 472 basis points.Three-month options volatility on the lira reached 32%, suggesting traders are pricing in swings of about 2% on either side in daily spot moves.Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates market pricing throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fight Between Commodities Giants and Shippers Leaves Seafarers Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- A standoff between commodities giants and shipping companies is prolonging the labor crisis at sea, with an estimated 200,000 seafarers still stuck on their vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards. In an effort to keep deliveries of food, fuel and other raw materials on schedule, some of the big commodities firms are avoiding hiring certain vessels or imposing conditions that may block relief for exhausted seafarers. The companies are trying to steer clear of crew changes, which have become far more expensive and time-consuming during the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to keep shipments on schedule, some firms have asked their shipping partners to guarantee that that no change will take place, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg.Those requirements risk worsening a labor crisis already in its 12th month, according to ship owners, labor unions and the United Nations. More than a year into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of mariners are long overdue for shore leave. Some have been working without pay or a firm plan for repatriation, and many have taken desperate measures: in one instance, a captain diverted his ship to the middle of the ocean and refused to return to course without a guarantee of relief.Prior to the pandemic, a ship owner could bring in new crew during routine port stops. That common practice has become a logistical nightmare with Covid border curbs. Some ports require lengthy quarantines for incoming and outgoing workers, others turn away vessels that have changed crews within 10 to 14 days over fears seafarers could spread the virus.In January, around 300 companies, including Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, and Australian mining behemoth Rio Tinto Group, signed a pledge to take action to resolve the crisis for seafarers. Called “the Neptune Declaration,” signatories recognized a “shared responsibility” and promised increased collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes.As of now, though, some ship owners and labor advocates say little has changed, and not all of the biggest charterers signed on. “We chose not to sign because we believe that our current practices in respect of crew changes are fair and fully respect the need for regular crew changes,” said a spokesperson for Equinor ASA, a major oil, gas and energy company based in Stavanger, Norway. “We do not charter vessels for any voyage if a crew change will be required that cannot be accommodated in our delivery schedule.” Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest U.S. oil and gas producer, has also declined to sign. A spokesperson said the company is “considering next steps.” The pact is “a work in progress,” said Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive officer of Synergy Marine, which manages more than 375 ships including container vessels and commodity carriers. Shipping has always had competing interests, he said, but companies that sign the Neptune Declaration “at least commit that they will then follow the standard protocol, which should then give you a lot more comfort that now we’re all on the same page.”What you need to know: Tracking the Labor Crisis at SeaThe fight over who should pay for the higher costs of crew changes is most acute for commodities companies and their shipping partners, which carry out what are called spot charters. Crewed vessels available on demand for anywhere from a few days to several months, spot charters make up 85% to 90% of dry bulk and tanker shipments in the commodities industry, according to industry group BIMCO.Some companies have stipulated no crew changes or asked for verbal guarantees before hiring a charter, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg. Charterers have also used questionnaires to learn whether ships are planning crew swaps, according to ship owners. In one instance, a ship owner told Bloomberg, in order to secure a charter with Rio Tinto, he had to extend workers’ contracts, paid additional salary and promised to relieve them when the voyage was complete. He also had to confirm that no crew change was planned for the duration. “Rio Tinto does not use ‘no crew change’ clauses in chartering contracts,” the company said in a statement. “Rio Tinto aims to support the shipping industry and the human rights of the seafarers on which it depends. This requires collaboration between ship owners, who employ the seafarers, charterers and regional port authorities around transparency of information and flexibility on schedule.”The problem, labor advocates and seafarers say, is that the workers don’t have a choice either way. Ship captains often hold the passports of their crew – a convenience for port stops, they say – and ports are tightly controlled borders. Even if a worker wanted to walk away from his vessel, he wouldn’t get very far without a passport, a visa or a plane ticket home. Read more: What Happens When Tycoons Abandon Their Own Giant Cargo ShipsThe industry says it is the responsibility of ship owners to arrange crew changes and to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers on their vessels. BIMCO has encouraged charterers to share the costs of crew changes and developed contract language that requires companies that hire vessels for a fixed period of time -- called a time charter -- to do just that. Owners of ships available for spot charter, the group said, should change crews when the ship isn’t out for hire.Labor and industry groups want companies to be more flexible and allow tankers and dry bulk vessels to divert or delay deliveries to help alleviate the crisis in stranded mariners. Shareholders, too: A group of 85 investors that manage more than $2 trillion of assets, including Fidelity International, said in January that frequent charterers should be flexible about enabling crew changes and should consider providing financial support for mariners who need to be repatriated.“Charterers at this point do need to share costs and assume the delays they might face,” said Laura Carballo, head of maritime law and policy at World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden. “That’s their biggest argument: it’s about the delays. Sorry, we’re all facing delays right now. The world is only running because seafarers are doing their job.”Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries, which has interests spanning petroleum and agriculture, has instructed ship owners not to conduct crew changes while under charter, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms and who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private. The requests were delivered verbally, not in writing.In response to questions about the stipulation, the company responded in a statement: “Koch works closely with vessel owners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of crew members. This is an issue we are watching closely and looking for ways to resolve.”Rotterdam-based Vitol has required ship owners not to make crew changes on some spot charters, according to people familiar with the company’s contract terms who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Vitol says that it has “sought to manage our shipping business in line with the standards outlined in the Neptune declaration.”“Wherever commercially and operationally possible we facilitate crew changes,” company spokesperson Andrea Schlaepfer said in a statement. “As a vessel owner and manager Vitol appreciates the challenges of the current situation but believes that with good management owners can maintain high standards of seafarer welfare.”The Neptune Declaration also calls on world leaders to change their port and border policies to ease the burdens on seafarers, following a September statement from consumer companies including Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. to do the same. Last month, the IMO recognized 55 countries that agreed to consider seafarers “essential workers” and encouraged nations that hadn’t yet to do so. That designation has no official definition, and the countries weren’t specific about what if any change it would bring to the port procedures.On Friday, the shipping industry raised concerns that, while the number of seafarers stranded has dropped since its peak, the improvements could be short-lived as governments and port authorities respond to the threat of new Covid-19 variants with stricter restrictions. Seafarers, many of whom are from developing countries, may also miss out on the ongoing vaccination drives, risking further delays and supply chain disruption.“The crisis is still ongoing,” said Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents more than 80% of the world's merchant fleet. “Governments will not be able to vaccinate their citizens without the shipping industry or, most importantly, our seafarers.”(Updates with recent statements from the shipping industry on the threat of new Covid-19 variants to efforts to relieve seafarers. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore's CapitaLand to split, form listed investment business

    Singapore's CapitaLand plans to split in two, with its real estate investment management business becoming the world's third largest as a new listed entity and its property development business to be taken private. CapitaLand, which is 52% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, said it aims to achieve higher valuations for the investment management business which will no longer be hobbled by the intensive capital needs of development. The restructuring comes after CapitaLand, which operates in Singapore, China, India and other markets, posted its biggest loss in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reckitt Benckiser considers over $2 billion sale of Mead Johnson Greater China: sources

    British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group is considering selling its infant formula business in Greater China, in a deal that could value the business at more than $2 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The group has hired Morgan Stanley to conduct a strategic review of its infant formula unit Mead Johnson in Greater China, the sources said, declining to comment as the information is confidential. They however cautioned no decision has been made and that business valuation could change due to the impact of COVID-19.

  • Global Markets: Stocks and forex ride out Turkey shock

    The fallout from Turkey's latest market drama appeared contained on Monday, as stocks and emerging-market currencies recovered from President Tayyip Erdogan's shock replacing of a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Indexes tracking Europe's 600 largest stocks, emerging-market shares, and emerging-market currencies all stayed near flat as investors bet contagion would be for now limited. Erdogan's third ousting of a central bank governor since 2019 mostly affected domestic assets.

  • Bitcoin Searches Spike in Turkey as Central Bank Chief Fired, Lira Plummets

    Turks might be looking for bitcoin as a potential store of value against further currency weakening or as a hedge against inflation.

  • Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Momentum Worries Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets, or what some call a digital dollar and others call a Fedcoin.As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.A digital currency could fundamentally change the way Americans use money, leading some financial firms to lobby the Fed and Congress to slow its creation -- or at least ensure they’re not cut out.Seeing the threat to their profits, the banks’ main trade group has told Congress a digital dollar isn’t needed, while payment companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are trying to work with central banks to make sure the new currencies can be used on their networks.“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.Lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Department officials and the Fed haven’t yet approved the rollout of a U.S. virtual currency, which could still be years away. Nor have they decided how a digital dollar would interact with the existing global payments network. Still, the U.S. and other countries seem committed enough to digitizing their currencies that it’s making financial industry executives nervous.“The fire has been lit,” said Josh Lipsky, who has helped convene government officials from the U.S. and other countries working on digital currencies as director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. “The world is moving very quickly on these projects.”At issue are forms of digital cash being considered by the U.S. and other governments. The growing popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, whose market value has grown to more than $1 trillion, inspired the projects. Unlike those privately created tokens, the new currencies would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but its use would likely decline.Using the currencies could be as simple as holding up the screen of a mobile phone to be scanned. Behind the scenes, the digital cash would move from one account to another. This is similar to how most money already works -- the majority of U.S. dollars are just digital entries in bank accounts -- but the new currency could potentially avoid the go-between of a commercial bank or credit-card network. For vendors, settlement would happen almost immediately, without having to wait for the money or worry about fraud.The U.S. effort got an extra push last month, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help Americans who don’t have access to the banking system.In video remarks last week to a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said “digital currencies would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside cash and other forms of money.”Cunha said the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in the third quarter, including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars. He wouldn’t say if either platform uses the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Once the prototypes are released, Cunha said, others will be able to see and build on the code.The Fed’s work is meant to show what’s possible without taking a stand on major issues that the central bank, Treasury and Congress must address, Cunha said. These include whether the Fed itself should host customer accounts, whether to allow anonymity, and what protections consumers would have in case of a cyber-breach or mistaken transaction.“We think it’s important that we not wait for the policy debate because then we’ll be a year or so behind,” Cunha said. “This will take significant outreach to the industry and serious debate.”The potential that the central bank could cut banks out of their middleman role in the lucrative U.S. payments system is causing angst among banks.So is the push coming from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown is urging the Fed to move quickly to create digital-currency accounts for Americans who can’t easily access the financial system and have been forced to deal with payday lenders who charge higher fees and interest rates. Brown’s plan could threaten the deposits that commercial banks rely on to make mortgages and other loans.“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.The ABA, which says it’s lobbying Congress on the issue, last year in written testimony called the digital dollar a costly solution in search of a nonexistent problem.Two lobbyists for a large bank said they’re in contact with lawmakers to keep track of the issue. They expect lobbying to pick up once banks can actually see the Fed’s work and how it might affect them, said the lobbyists, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations.Interest in a digital currency has gathered momentum in part because many banks take days to give consumers access to checks deposited in their accounts and some charge stiff overdraft fees. Those without bank accounts sometimes must pay high fees to cash paychecks or transmit money to relatives.Some of the profits of credit-card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, could be at risk if the new currencies let Americans more easily make transactions without their involvement and fees.Spokespeople from both companies say their firms are working with central banks to ensure the new currencies can run over their networks. Mastercard in February began to issue pre-paid debit cards loaded with the “Sand Dollar,” a digital currency issued by the Bahamas.“We’re increasingly having conversations with central banks as they think about designing potential central bank digital currency, CBDC, and we’re talking to them about how they think about design,” said Visa’s North America president Oliver Jenkyn, at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month. “So there’s a lot of talking, but there’s actually a lot of action alongside it as well.”Other countries are further along. China is currently piloting a digital yuan in several cities. Lipsky said there’s a chance its currency could be ready for a broader debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which he said could cause tensions if American athletes are asked to use a currency that the Chinese government can completely track.Brown earlier this month sent a letter to Powell urging him to speed up the research. “We cannot be left behind,” Brown wrote.Among other threats, Brown pointed to the development by Facebook Inc. and other companies of their own cryptocurrency, once called Libra. That currency, since renamed Diem, was slated to launch in 2020 but has struggled to win regulatory approval.Advocates of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have mixed feelings about the Federal Reserve muscling into the industry.A Fedcoin could acclimate Americans to purchasing Bitcoin, said Jerry Brito, who heads Coin Center, a cryptocurrency advocacy group. But depending on the government’s direction, such a currency could be used to track Americans’ spending, destroying the partial anonymity that was once the promise of crypto, he said.A U.S. digital dollar could also put the final nail in the coffin for Bitcoin as a means of exchange, Brito said. Crypto enthusiasts have already started to acknowledge that’s happening anyway, and instead tout the currency as a store of value or “digital gold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At the Heart of the New Economics Lies a Centuries-Old Mystery

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripped down to basics, the new consensus in economics goes like this: It’s fine for governments to borrow and spend more money -- so long as they can get hold of it cheaply.But as a guide to policy, the doctrine has a blind spot. Because even after arguing the point for a couple of centuries, economists find it hard to pin down what drives long-run interest rates -- or predict where they’re headed.“The greatest area of uncertainty in any forecast is really the forecast of interest rates,” Laura Tyson, a senior economic adviser to the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg TV . “The profession has not been great at timing either the direction or the amount.”Those are crucial questions right now, for governments trying to figure out how much it’s safe to spend on pandemic recovery, and for investors wondering if this year’s surge in sovereign-bond yields is a blip or the start of a new era.‘More Power’For years, estimates of future borrowing costs have tended to be too high –- leading to projections of bigger debts, and helping deter public spending. Some worry the opposite could happen now: politicians will grow complacent about low interest rates, borrow and spend too much, then get a nasty surprise when they spike.But there’s a school of economic thought says that governments and central banks play a bigger role in shaping interest rates than the mainstream acknowledges. Translated into practical terms, that means countries can turn their own borrowing costs into a policy choice, instead of a price that gets discovered in the marketplace.It’s not a new idea, says Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco. “The central bank has always had more power over long rates than the consensus had thought,” he says. “They just weren’t exercising it.”Now, they are -– one way and another.The Bank of Japan has been explicitly targeting government borrowing costs for years, under a policy known as yield-curve control. Australia followed suit during the pandemic.But central bankers, often the main buyers of sovereign debt nowadays, have other ways to steer the yields without officially making them a policy tool. European Central Bank officials, for example, acknowledge off the record that they manage the cost of borrowing for euro-area governments via bond purchases.The Federal Reserve, which is buying about $80 billion of Treasuries every month, practiced overt yield-curve control during World War II. In the past year, Fed officials have referenced the policy without suggesting it’ll be implemented anytime soon.‘Self-Fulfilling’Sometimes the idea on its own is enough, says McCulley, who now teaches at Georgetown University. Once central banks acknowledge they have that power, “and the market agrees with that, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The concern about such policies has been that politicians will spend their countries into bankruptcy or hyperinflation without some kind of external discipline.Once, financial markets were thought to provide it. More recently the task has been assigned to central banks, which were supposed to be walled off from the rest of government so they can focus on nipping any signs of inflation in the bud.Key parts of that intellectual edifice have crumbled, especially since the financial crisis. Bigger budget deficits and debts, one of the things that were supposed to push interest rates higher, didn’t do so.Politicians pivoted to austerity anyway, without much of a push from the markets -- and economies suffered a lackluster recovery as a result.Covid-19 brought a different approach. Spending by governments has been the key to recovery -- and the frameworks for assessing how far they could safely go didn’t seem much use.New RulesTypically based around budget deficits or national debts as a share of the economy, traditional fiscal guidelines didn’t have a role for interest rates. They made no provision for the way debts have become cheaper to service even as they grew bigger -- because of the plunge in borrowing costs. Even the Euro area, which enforces a strict version of the old-school rulebook, threw it out in the pandemic.Economists are working on new rules for a low-rates era.In a November paper, Jason Furman and Larry Summers -– Harvard economists and senior officials in the Obama administration -- argued that the interest payments a government has to make every year are a better benchmark than its total debt or annual deficit.The idea carries weight in the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she agrees with it.Furman says that the rule of thumb advocated in his paper –- keeping real debt-service costs below 2% of GDP –- is applicable regardless of who’s right in the debate about what drives interest rates. He says there’s not much to be gained from using monetary policy to impose a cap on government borrowing costs.“Can central banks decide one variable? Yes. Can they simultaneously decide three variables? No,” he says. “You can do financial repression for a while,” but that just makes it harder to meet other targets like keeping inflation under control.‘Always This Danger’Modern Monetary Theory, an emerging school of economics, agrees that inflation is the ultimate yardstick for policy. But it has different ideas about how governments pay for their spending -- and what determines long-term interest rates.While Furman and Summers favor explanations such as ageing populations, rising inequality and capital-saving technology, the MMTers follow a line of thought that has roots in the work of John Maynard Keynes. It emphasizes the role of monetary policy. The long run is just lots of short runs piled together, the reasoning goes. So when central banks persist in keeping short-term borrowing costs low, they shape long rates too.After decades on the fringes, MMT economists see the debate shifting in their favor. Some of their positions are now widely held: Countries that borrow in their own currencies can’t go broke, and the real risk of overspending is inflation not bankruptcy.The MMTers would like the profession to take another step in their direction by acknowledging that governments can manage their own borrowing costs.In the mainstream models, even when governments are paying low interest rates and have room to spend, “there’s always this danger” that debt costs could spike and derail their plans, says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “They haven’t put into this framework that the interest rates are a policy variable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's CBA and ANZ settle 2016 class action on alleged interest rate rigging

    Australian lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Bank on Monday separately said they had agreed to settle a 2016 class action, filed in the United States against them, for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging. The suit had been filed by U.S.-based investment funds and an individual derivatives trader against 17 global banks, including ANZ's three domestic peers that make up the so-called "big four" with it.

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • Barclays expands private bank to France and Italy

    Barclays has expanded its private banking business to France and Italy as it seeks to grow its European wealth business in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union. The bank said on Monday that it has appointed Bernard Corneau and Carlo Baronio as heads of private bank coverage in France and Italy respectively, both based out of the lender's investment banking offices in those countries.

  • Ford Motor Ready to Play Catch-Up

    The stock has underperformed for years, held back by weak management and a product line that relies too heavily on truck sales.