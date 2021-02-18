MINDCURE Announces Official Release of Nootropic and Adaptogen Products, Available on E-Commerce Platform

MINDCURE's first items in a line of original supplements, including Reishi Energy, Lion's Mane Focus, Turkey Tail Immunity, and Teen, available for purchase.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its original nootropic and adaptogen product offerings (the "Products"). Items can now be ordered from the Company's website and are expected to begin shipping Feb. 23.

"Our supplements launch marks the beginning of MINDCURE's product sales division, which is a key milestone for the company this year. With it, we're promoting support across the spectrum of mental hygiene to the general public," said Sacha Hebbert, Senior Product & Marketing Manager, MINDCURE. "MINDCURE's nootropic and adaptogen products are safe, unique, and packed with all-natural ingredients specifically chosen to promote mental performance. We're eager to continue developing our product offerings to help in new and exciting ways."

MINDCURE's first Products in an ever-expanding line of mental hygiene and wellness offerings include three nootropic formulations in capsule and powder form, as well as a teen-centric formulation in capsule form:

MINDCURE Lion's Mane Focus

MINDCURE Reishi Energy

MINDCURE Turkey Tail Immunity

MINDCURE Teen

"MINDCURE's overall mission is to improve wellness, so people can maintain mental health and achieve mental wealth. Our first step is promoting mental hygiene to help customers tackle their day-to-day list of demands with added energy, focus, and protection from immune threats," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "We know that trust is essential when building out products used to optimize mental wellbeing. I am thrilled that our team is committed to ensuring exemplary quality standards with all our natural products."

About MINDCURE's Products

MINDCURE harnesses the benefits of nootropic mushrooms and adaptogens, which are known to support the immune system, boost energy, and balance mood by confronting sleeplessness, restlessness, distractedness, and brain fog.

MINDCURE's current nootropic formulations contain 100% organic, sustainably cultivated functional mushrooms. MINDCURE's Teen formulation comprises safe, all-natural ingredients including botanicals, minerals, and vitamins known to reduce nervousness, sleeplessness, and restlessness in teens. Notably, Teen meets the standards laid out by California's Proposition 65, which ensures products do not contain harmful levels of hazardous chemicals.1

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE drives to reinvent the mental health care industry for patients and practitioners.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. The Company is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: MINDCURE's intention of releasing the Products; MINDCURE's Products shipping Feb. 23, 2021; MINDCURE expanding its nootropic and adaptogen products; and MINDCURE's mission to improve overall wellness and mental hygiene.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; the release of MINDCURE's Products will help MINDCURE achieve its business goals; and MINDCURE will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what MINDCURE believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, MINDCURE's industry and MINDCURE's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, MINDCURE and may materially adversely affect MINDCURE's investments, results of operations, financial condition, and MINDCURE's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; the release of MINDCURE's Products may not help MINDCURE achieve its business goals; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect MINDCURE can be found under "Risk Factors" in MINDCURE's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to MINDCURE. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and MINDCURE assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_______________________ 1 "About Proposition 65." California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. OEHHA. Accessed December 24, 2020. https://oehha.ca.gov/proposition-65/about-proposition-65.

