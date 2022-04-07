U.S. markets closed

Quisitive Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.
·2 min read
  QUISF
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 20th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Quisitive management will host the earnings call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Link: Here
Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453
International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will expire after May 4, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13728861

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from fifteen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

Tami Anders
Chief of Staff
tami.anders@quisitive.com


