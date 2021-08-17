U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Quisitive Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, August 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Quisitive management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 30, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S./Canada dial-in: 1-800-319-4610
International dial-in: 1-416-915-3239

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-319-6413
International replay number: 1-604-638-9010
Replay ID: 7579

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Company Contact
Tami Anders, Chief of Staff
tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contact
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860


