Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.'s (CVE:QUIS) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.'s (CVE:QUIS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. With the latest financial year loss of US$8.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the CA$99m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Quisitive Technology Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Quisitive Technology Solutions, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$7.6m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 117% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Quisitive Technology Solutions given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 35% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

