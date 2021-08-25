U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

QuisLex Announces Upcoming Event Schedule

QuisLex
·2 min read

Company’s fall calendar includes speaking engagements and sponsorships with leading legal industry organizations at both in-person and virtual events

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its fall events schedule includes sponsorships and QuisLex thought leaders speaking at multiple prominent events being held both in person and virtually. The company’s participation and support of various organizations underscore its continued commitment to the legal industry and advancing the educational and networking opportunities of its professionals.

QuisLex’s fall events begin on September 1 with its month-long sponsorship of Ari Kaplan Advisors’ Virtual Lunch Series, held on Zoom every weekday at noon ET. Those interested in attending may email ari@arikaplanadvisors.com for the Zoom link to join.

Additional upcoming events in which QuisLex will participate include:

  • CLOC EMEA Summit – Virtual – September 14, 2021
    QuisLex Sponsorship

  • TechLaw.FestVirtualSeptember 22-24, 2021
    QuisLex Speaker: Ram Vasudevan, QuisLex CEO

  • ACC Annual Meeting – Virtual – October 19-21, 2021
    QuisLex Sponsorship and Speaker: Sirisha Gummaregula, QuisLex COO

For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.QuisLex.com.

About QuisLex
QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for QuisLex
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com


