Quite a few insiders invested in Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Auric Mining

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$88k for 1.21m shares. But they sold 671.78k shares for AU$43k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Auric Mining insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Auric Mining Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Auric Mining insider selling. AU$43k worth of shares were sold by insider Tom Fairchild. But the good news is that there was purchasing too , worth AU$6.0k. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership Of Auric Mining

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 30% of Auric Mining shares, worth about AU$1.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Auric Mining Tell Us?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Auric Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Auric Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

