Quite a few insiders invested in DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DDH1

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months DDH1 insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that DDH1 insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$69m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The DDH1 Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DDH1 shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in DDH1 and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DDH1. While conducting our analysis, we found that DDH1 has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

