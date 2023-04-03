U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.75
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,212.25
    -89.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.40
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    +4.19 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.90
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0180
    +0.2210 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,724.93
    -689.38 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.55
    -8.66 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,181.27
    +139.79 (+0.50%)
     

Quite a few insiders invested in London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for London City Equities

London City Equities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & COO Peter E. Murray for AU$306k worth of shares, at about AU$0.56 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.60 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months London City Equities insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

London City Equities is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At London City Equities Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that London City Equities insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Chairman & COO Peter E. Murray paid AU$306k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that London City Equities insiders own 50% of the company, worth about AU$9.2m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At London City Equities Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about London City Equities. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for London City Equities you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

But note: London City Equities may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Arbitrum Foundation Pledges New Votes, No 'Near-Term" ARB Sales Amid Community Revolt

    The Arbitrum Foundation issued a mea culpa after its contentious premiere governance vote backfired.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Pr

  • Japan’s Manufacturer Sentiment Worsens in Support of BOJ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers deteriorated to a two-year low, supporting views that incoming central bank governor Kazuo Ueda will maintain an ultra-easy monetary policy for a while longer.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Rec

  • Endeavor Group Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsThe entertai

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsInvestors have been paying more on trades because of

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.

  • Tesla Beats on Deliveries. The Stakes Are High After the Stock Had a Monster Quarter.

    Tesla posted record quarterly delivery results Sunday. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter. Tesla delivered 405,278 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and produced 439,701 units.

  • What if the Fed hadn't made a 'mistake'? A hypothetical to consider.

    Hypotheticals are hard, but what if we considered an alternative world where the Fed had done what critics say should've happened?