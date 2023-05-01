Quite a few insiders invested in Odd Burger Corporation (CVE:ODD) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Odd Burger Corporation's (CVE:ODD) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Odd Burger Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Francois Arbour made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.14. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Odd Burger insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$0.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Odd Burger Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Odd Burger insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Director Utsang Desai bought CA$88k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Odd Burger insiders own about CA$6.9m worth of shares (which is 52% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Odd Burger Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Odd Burger insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Odd Burger. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Odd Burger (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

