Quite a few Republican representatives are not happy with the debt ceiling deal, and one vowed not to 'bankrupt our country'

Kevin McCarthy with President Joe Biden at an Oval Office meeting on the debt ceiling on May 22. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative agreement on the debt ceiling.

Some Republican and Democratic Congress members aren't happy with the deal's fine print.

At least two Republican representatives say they will not vote for the agreement.

Several Republican representatives say they're unhappy with the debt ceiling deal after the White House and House Speaker reached a tentative agreement Saturday night.



Kevin McCarthy said he'd spoken with President Joe Biden on the phone twice and struck a deal in principle after weeks of fraught negotiations.

The deal means the US will avert a national debt default, which could trigger chaos on financial markets and send the dollar sinking – but the legislation still has to pass both the House and the Senate.



Republican Congressmen Ralph Norman and Ken Buck both attacked the agreement.

Norman, of South Carolina, called the deal "insanity" in a tweet and said a debt ceiling increase with "virtually no cuts" was not what had been agreed. He vowed not to vote to "bankrupt our country".

—Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 28, 2023





Buck, of Colorado, said he's "appalled" by the "surrender" to raise the debt ceiling. "The bottom line is that the US will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable," he tweeted.

Democrat congressman Ritchie Torres also weighed in and appeared to criticize one aspect of the agreement in a tweet.

The New Yorker said it will limit disabled people's access to benefits and food stamps as the deal "reportedly imposes time limits" on the the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.



After news of the deal broke Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to mock Democrats who don't support the increase.

"Democrats seem happy", she tweeted in response to another Twitter user who said it would have far-reaching consequences including pushing poor people further into poverty through time limits on some benefit programs.

Rep. Bob Good also announced his intention to oppose the legislation. He tweeted: "I am hearing the 'deal' is for a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit. IF that is true, I don't need to hear anything else. No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote."



McCarthy said the text of the bill would be released on Sunday with a vote expected to be held in the House on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider