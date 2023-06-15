QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within QUIZ (LON:QUIZ), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for QUIZ:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = UK£4.0m ÷ (UK£39m - UK£15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, QUIZ has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured QUIZ's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For QUIZ Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at QUIZ. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 17% we see today. In addition to that, QUIZ is now employing 39% less capital than it was five years ago. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 39%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

To see QUIZ reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 93% in the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

