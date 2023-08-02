Is QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) Potentially Undervalued?

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine QUIZ’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is QUIZ Worth?

Good news, investors! QUIZ is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that QUIZ’s ratio of 6.07x is below its peer average of 13.89x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. However, given that QUIZ’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of QUIZ look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 9.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for QUIZ, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since QUIZ is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QUIZ for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy QUIZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing QUIZ at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for QUIZ and we think they deserve your attention.

