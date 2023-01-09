U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

QULIPTA™ Now Approved by Health Canada for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in Adults

·4 min read

  • QULIPTA is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. 

  • AbbVie is the only pharmaceutical company to offer three treatments across the full spectrum of migraine to help patients living with this debilitating disease.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ -  AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved QULIPTA (atogepant) for the prevention of episodic migraine (< 15 migraine days per month) in adults.1  QULIPTA, the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) preventive treatment, marks the latest innovation in AbbVie's migraine portfolio to support Canadians impacted by migraine.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)
AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"Migraine is one of the leading causes of disability in Canada and impacts a person's ability to function and perform their daily routines," says Dr. Elizabeth Leroux, Founder and Chair, Migraine Canada. "People with migraine face incredible challenges managing a debilitating neurological condition that others cannot see or truly understand. Migraine Canada welcomes the approval of QULIPTA for Canadians who will now have an opportunity to experience a new treatment that will help prevent and manage episodic migraine appropriately and take control of their migraine attacks before they even start."

The approval is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QULIPTA in nearly 2,000 patients who experienced 4 to 14 migraine days per month. QULIPTA demonstrated statistically significant, clinically meaningful, rapid and continuous reductions in mean monthly migraine days among adults with episodic migraine compared to placebo across the 12-week treatment period with significant reductions seen in weeks 1-4. 

"AbbVie is committed to bringing new innovative treatments to address the needs of Canadians living with migraine," says Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "With the approval of QULIPTA for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine, AbbVie has expanded on our support to those living with migraine given the legacy of BOTOX® for the treatment of chronic migraine, and recently approved UBRELVY® for acute treatment of migraine. AbbVie is proud to partner with the migraine community to advance treatment and care for people living with this neurological disease."

About Migraine

Migraine is a complex neurological disease with recurrent attacks that lasts 4-72 hours. It can be defined by symptoms such as moderate to severe pain intensity, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia.2 An estimated 2.7 million Canadians are reported diagnosed with migraine, however the number of people living with migraine is much higher.3 Episodic migraine is characterized as having less than 15 headache days per month, while 15 headache days or more per month, is considered chronic. 4

About QULIPTA (atogepant) 

QULIPTA (atogepant) is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. QULIPTA is an orally administered, small molecule, selective calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist that blocks the binding of the CGRP to its receptor. CGRP is a neuropeptide that may play a role in migraine pathophysiology.1

For important safety information, please consult the QULIPTA™ Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter, on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

For more information on AbbVie's complete migraine portfolio, please visit www.abbvie.ca.

______________________________

1

AbbVie Canada. QULIPTA Product Monograph. December 2022.

2

Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache Society (IHS) The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. Cephalalgia. 2018;38(1):1-211. Accessed April 2022.

3

Ramage-Morin P., & Gilmour, H. (2014). Prevalence of migraine in the Canadian household population. Health Reports, 25(6): 10-16.  https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/82-003-x/2014006/article/14033-eng.pdf?st=CSyp19VF. Accessed April 2022. 

4

Migraine Canada. The Migraine Family: categories and groups. Retrieved from https://migrainecanada.org/posts/the-migraine-tree/roots/migraine-categories/the-migraine-family-categories-and-groups/. Accessed April 2022.

 

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c4650.html

