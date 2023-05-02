Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call to Be Held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ASHBURN, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that the Company intends to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on May 9, 2023, at 8:30 am ET, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international).

The live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Quoin Pharmaceuticals website under the Investors section: https://investors.quoinpharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

