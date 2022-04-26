Quontic Bank Strengthens Its Digital Operations Team with Banking Veteran Adriana Ramon

The experienced executive will help drive the bank's digital operations and scale Quontic's growing suite of digital products and services.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic Bank announced today that Adriana Ramon will join the adaptive digital bank as Senior Vice President, Digital Bank Operations to provide strategic leadership and oversight to the bank operations team.

"Adriana brings a long track record of innovating and improving outdated processes in the banking industry," said Steve Schnall, CEO and Founder of Quontic. "I'm pleased to welcome her to the team and look forward to working alongside her as we reinvent what a digital bank can do for its customers."

With more than 25 years of financial services experience, Adriana will be responsible for developing, enhancing, and redesigning Quontic's customer experience journey. She will also focus on enhancing all deposit operations in support of Quontic's mission to further streamline its digital operations.

"I'm thrilled to join a mission-driven bank like Quontic and help drive this adaptive digital bank's strategy and product development," said Adriana. "Quontic has a fantastic reputation and I'm so proud to be working alongside such a talented team, all while creating some of the most innovative digital products and services in the industry."

Prior to joining Quontic, Adriana served as First Vice President, Digital Bank Operations for Safra National Bank of New York, where she helped launch its digital bank offerings and created the operational infrastructure to support the bank's products. Before that, she served as Senior Vice President at Zero Financial, which was acquired by Avant, where she built the Operations and Customer Support Center infrastructure and led the teams aimed at supporting disruptive products in the banking industry. She held a variety of roles at The Bancorp, FleetCor, First Data Corporation and Scotiabank, where she began her career.

Story continues

For an image of Adriana, please go here .

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Learn more at QuonticBank.com. Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact:

Danny O'Keefe

3109069374

danny@bevelpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quontic-bank-strengthens-its-digital-operations-team-with-banking-veteran-adriana-ramon-301531109.html

SOURCE Quontic