QUORUM HEALTH ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

·2 min read

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincy Health, LLC, (the "Company"), the parent company of Quorum Health, has appointed health care industry veteran Stuart McLean to the role of interim chief executive officer as current CEO Dan Slipkovich moves forward with an accelerated retirement to focus on family commitments. McLean will begin in his new position May 2; Slipkovich will continue in an advisory role and will remain an equity partner in the Company.

McLean, a managing director with Alvarez and Marsal, has served in a variety of health industry leadership positions in the last 25 years including executive roles with Temple University Health System and North Shore-LIJ Health System (now Northwell Health). He has led strategic planning and implementation initiatives for non-profit and for-profit integrated health systems, community hospitals, academic medical centers and medical schools and brings extensive expertise in the areas of operational and financial performance, quality improvement and market positioning.

"Stu's track record in developing large-scale operational initiatives and managing enterprise growth make him a natural selection to help lead Quorum at this time," said Catherine Klema, chair of the Quincy Health Board of Managers. "With Stu's expertise and leadership, along with the continued support of the executive leadership team, Quorum Health is well positioned to achieve our mission of improving health in the communities we serve and our vision to build sustainable health care organizations.

"As we welcome Stu, we thank Dan for his many contributions over the last two years — both on the board and with the leadership team — and wish him the very best in his next chapter."

About Quorum Health
Quorum Health is a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the U.S. Through its subsidiaries, the company owns, leases, or operates a diversified portfolio of 21 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets across 13 states with an aggregate of 1,817 licensed beds. Through its network of affiliated hospitals, physician practices and healthcare providers, the company is focused on future strategic growth and investment with the goal of expanding its footprint and addressing the critical healthcare of patients in their local communities.

For more information:

Quorum Health
Lisa Anderson, VP Corporate Communications
615-221-3793
LAnderson@qhcus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quorum-health-announces-leadership-change-301534635.html

SOURCE Quorum Health

