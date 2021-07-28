U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.18
    -4.28 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,928.19
    -130.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,741.86
    +81.28 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,212.48
    +20.64 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.61 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.27 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0240 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0280
    +0.2610 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,853.59
    +1,895.14 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.08
    +6.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    +20.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     

QuotaPath raises $21.3M in Insight Partners-led round to help sales teams better track commissions

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

QuotaPath, which has developed a commission-tracking solution for sales and revenue teams, has raised $21.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners.

Existing backers ATX Ventures, Integr8d Capital, Stage 2 Capital and HubSpot Ventures also participated in the financing, which brings the startup's total funding to $26.3 million since its 2018 inception.

The funding comes amid a year of growth for the startup, which has dual headquarters in Austin and Philadelphia. Specifically, QuotaPath has seen 600% revenue growth since January 2021. It has over 5,000 users on the platform, 40% of which are paid. Customers include Guru, Contractbook, Mailgun, Cloud Academy, SaaSOptics and OSG.

AJ Bruno, Cole Evetts and Eric Heydenberk founded QuotaPath with the mission of helping “companies build and scale high-performing, motivated growth teams.” The startup said it gives teams a way to streamline the commission process and avoid inaccurate budgets, incorrect payouts, and “unhappy sales reps due to poor sales commission planning, reporting and administration.”

Through real-time CRM integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot and Close.com, sales reps are able to glean more insight into earnings and quota attainment, the company said.

6 VCs talk the future of Austin’s exploding startup ecosystem

Bruno is no stranger to startups, having co-founded Austin-based PR analytics company TrendKite, which sold to rival Cision in 2019 for $225 million. It was there that Bruno ran the sales and management teams, and about “30 folks into it,” was having some issues with compensation and commission. It took a month and getting several people involved to get the situation sorted. After trying to onboard a sales and commission tool for eight months and “failing miserably,” Bruno saw an opportunity.

“The reps needed to understand what their comp plans were and they didn't have real-time visibility into the earnings and forecasting of their compensation,” he said. So he and Evetts (who was director of revenue and sales operations at TrendKite) ultimately set about creating a workflow to solve the problem. Heydenberk joined as a technical co-founder and the company went on to raise about $5 million in pre-seed and seed funding.

“What we ultimately said was going to be our north star is that we want the sales team and the sales reps to easily understand the compensation plans, and to do that, we had to build an onboarding setup where it didn't look like a spreadsheet that was in Excel because most sales reps don't understand Excel,” Bruno recalled. The team then spent a year working with end users and sales reps to build the back-end infrastructure of the platform so that sales teams could “interpret what was actually happening and all the mechanisms behind it.”

Requirements were that it was fast to onboard (less than one week) and easily adjustable so that customers could make changes in real-time themselves and not have to wait on a company to make them.

“With QuotaPath, a sales team can forecast more earnings and create more goals around what they want to do,” Bruno said, “and connect those goals to the bottom line of the company.”

Image Credits: QuotaPath

The startup launched its paid platform in June 2020 and works with companies with as few as three reps to as many as a few hundred that range from SaaS to commerce shops to low-tech businesses such as wedding venues and funeral homes.

“With 10.5 million salespeople in the U.S., this is a very large market,” Bruno said. Indeed, there are a number of other startups addressing the space. Earlier this year, CaptivateIQ, which has developed a no-code platform to help companies design customized sales commission plans, announced it had raised $46 million in a Series B round led by Accel.

CaptivateIQ raises $46M for its no-code sales commissions platform

QuotaPath currently has 28 employees and plans to use its new capital to double its headcount by year’s end. It also plans to work on scaling partnerships and expanding product offerings to finance and HR functions.

Rachel Geller, managing director at Insight Partners, is taking a seat on the company’s board as part of the financing. She said that a priority of Insight Onsite, the firm’s ScaleUp engine, is to help its portfolio “build high-performing and scalable sales and marketing functions.”

“Our sales experts are in the trenches understanding the challenges sales teams face, and tracking sales commissions is top of mind,” she said. “Organizations need a formula-free solution to their current pain of spreadsheets and legacy solutions, and QuotaPath presents a clear alternative.”

In particular, Geller said Insight was impressed by QuotaPath’s “ease of use and fast time to deploy” compared to other solutions.

“QuotaPath customers can be up and running in days,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Google begins showing what its new Play Store safety listings will look like

    Google is giving us a glimpse of what the Play Store's safety section may look like.

  • Why BlackBerry Is Soaring While AMC and GameStop Fall

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) are soaring almost 10% higher in morning trading Wednesday while those of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling 5% and 7%, respectively. GameStop is being upgraded to the S&P 400 index beginning Aug. 4, replacing Weingarten Realty Investors, which is being acquired by Kimco Realty.

  • Why The Cheesecake Factory Stock Fell 12.5% at the Open Today

    The restaurateur posted earnings, which were actually pretty good. But it seems there was other news investors didn't like.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Big tech earnings: Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet crush estimates

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman and Myles Udland&nbsp;discuss big tech earnings which include: Microsoft raising revenue forecast after topping earnings, Alphabet beating estimates on a strong wave of advertising growth, and Apple reporting a blowout quarter as the global chip shortage creeps up on the tech company.

  • Why Generac Holdings Stock Dropped Today

    Leading home backup-generator manufacturer Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) reported its second-quarter 2021 results today, and there were several areas of good news. Generac exceeded analyst estimates with sales of $920 million, which was 68% above the prior-year period. Earnings were also above expectations with adjusted net income of $2.39 per share versus $2.35, according to Zack's consensus estimate.

  • 2 Creative Ways Palantir Is Growing Its Business

    Data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has made a name for itself, providing the U.S. government and big corporations with the tools to make data-based decisions. Palantir is finding creative ways to uncover new growth opportunities. Investors could benefit from understanding both Palantir's growth strategy and these two new ways that Palantir is applying it.

  • Spotify misses user target, Boeing reports surprise Q2 profit, Pfizer raises guidance

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;breakdown more earnings which include: Spotify quarterly revenue beating despite missing user target, Boeing stock seeing a surge after reporting its first profit in 2 years, and Pfizer raising guidance as COVID vaccine is expected to generate more revenue.

  • 3 Things That Will Make or Break Novavax's Earnings Report Next Week

    Investors -- and governments -- have rallied behind Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) since the start of the coronavirus vaccine race. Since, Novavax has lost a considerable amount of steam -- in spite of strong clinical trial data. Next week's earnings report may offer some clues.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Better Buy: Alibaba vs. Baozun

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) are two of China's most important e-commerce companies, but the former is more widely recognized than the latter. Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce company and the top cloud-infrastructure services provider. Baozun mainly helps foreign companies establish an online presence in China by setting up their e-commerce websites, managing their marketing campaigns, and fulfilling online orders with its own logistics network.

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped This Morning

    What happened Two days after cruise ship operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) announced it's got its first boat back in the water -- Norwegian Jade, sailing out of Athens for the first time since March of last year -- rival Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was the next cruise stock to report good news.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Jumping After Earnings. Why the Move Is Meaningless.

    QuantumScape continued its volatile ride Wednesday, rising almost 10% after the company reported earnings Tuesday evening.

  • Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results. In addition, the Company increased its quarterly dividend payment by approximately 50%, accelerated its $4.5 billion net debt target timeline to the end of 2021 and set a new net debt target of $3 billion by year-end 2023, assuming $50 per bbl WTI oil and $2.75 per Mcf NYMEX natural gas prices.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • What to Expect When Ford Motor Company Reports Earnings

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close today. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.84 billion, on average. Both would be improvements over the second quarter of 2020, when Ford reported a loss of $0.35 per share on revenue of just $15.95 billion following COVID-19-related factory shutdowns.

  • QuantumScape Jumps As Solid-State EV Battery Development Ramps Up

    QuantumScape's losses were deeper than expected as the VW-backed startup ramps up development of solid-state EV batteries.

  • Rio Tinto Pays $9.1 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, the world’s biggest iron ore miner, reported its highest-ever interim profit and will pay $9.1 billion in dividends as the company and its global rivals cash in on this year’s commodities rally.Rio is the first of the majors to post earnings, kicking off a reporting season that’s expected to see record results across the board. The industry has been one of the biggest beneficiaries from the world’s efforts to emerge from the pandemic. The trillions of dollars pour