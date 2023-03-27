U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.18
    +11.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,393.55
    +156.02 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,826.94
    +2.98 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.86
    +16.94 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +1.42 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.10
    -28.70 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.1350 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3520
    +0.6510 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,331.38
    -637.05 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.83
    -11.62 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.08
    +75.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Quotehunt.co.uk: Revolutionising the UK B2B Market with Comprehensive Comparison Services for Small Businesses

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Streamline Your Small Businesses Success: Discover Customised Quotes from Top Providers with Quotehunt.co.uk's Effortless Platform

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotehunt.co.uk, the groundbreaking B2B comparison site, is excited to announce its relaunch with a fresh, user-friendly design that has captured the attention of small businesses across the UK. The platform continues to revolutionize the way small businesses connect with leading suppliers for their unique needs, simplifying the process of comparing essential office services and business products. Quotehunt.co.uk's revamped experience caters to a wide range of services, such as card machines, phone systems, EPOS systems, vehicle tracking, franking machines, photocopiers, and more.

Small businesses throughout the UK have embraced Quotehunt.co.uk's cutting-edge technology, which effortlessly connects them with top suppliers and provides customised quotes. This service has led to an increasing number of businesses benefiting from the platform's comprehensive suppliers and services.

The founder of Quotehunt recognized that numerous businesses still struggle to find the ideal supplier for everyday office products. Through their research, they discovered that while most businesses eventually address these needs, the process often involves significant time and stress for small business owners focused on their core operations. Quotehunt.co.uk understands that small business owners prioritize running their businesses and may have limited time to spend on supplier selection. As a result, they sometimes hastily opt for products or services that do not fully meet their requirements or come at higher costs than necessary.

"Our platform simplifies the process of receiving customised quotes from leading providers, enabling business owners to focus on what they do best – running their companies. We are delighted by the positive response we've received from businesses across the UK and remain committed to empowering them with tailored solutions and expert insights," said Kwaku Antwi, Founder of Quotehunt.co.uk.

The widespread adoption of Quotehunt.co.uk is further supported by its Small Business Blog, offering valuable advice and insights to businesses in various industries. Covering a broad range of topics, from productivity tips to technology selection guides, the blog is a great resource for business owners seeking to stay informed about the latest industry trends and best practices.

To join the growing number of UK small businesses embracing the transformative power of Quotehunt.co.uk, visit https://www.quotehunt.co.uk today.

About Quotehunt.co.uk

Quotehunt.co.uk is a cutting-edge B2B comparison site that streamlines UK businesses' search for top suppliers. The revamped platform delivers a seamless experience, connecting users with tailored quotes for essential services and products, including card machine providers, phone systems, EPOS systems, vehicle tracking, franking machines, photocopiers, and more.

Contact:
Kwaku Antwi
***@quotehunt.co.uk

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12957046

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotehuntcouk-revolutionising-the-uk-b2b-market-with-comprehensive-comparison-services-for-small-businesses-301781700.html

SOURCE Quotehunt.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Sto

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe nation’s shipments slid

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • When the Price Isn’t Right: Dollar General’s Record of Overcharging

    Barron's finds that four states fined the retailer a total of more than $1 million for price inaccuracies in 2021 and 2022.

  • Target Spending $5 Billion to Deliver Better Stores, 'Affordable Joy'

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.