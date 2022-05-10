U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

QuoteMedia Q1 2022 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call May 13, 2022

QuoteMedia, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • QMCI
QuoteMedia, Inc.
QuoteMedia, Inc.

PHOENIX, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that its earnings for its quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released the morning of May 13, 2022. That same day, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: May 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in numbers: 866-342-8591

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Day Trade Dash, LLC and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com
Call: (407) 645-5295


    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a cloud-based data platform company, tumbled last month, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to a broader market sell-off, rising inflation, and an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Investors were a bit jittery in April as they anticipated that the Federal Reserve would raise the federal funds rate at the beginning of May. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a hike of 50 basis points was on the table for the May meeting, which signaled to investors that the Federal Reserve is getting serious about tamping down inflation.