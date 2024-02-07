QUOTES-Reactions to China replacing the head of securities regulator

(Adds more reaction at top of story)

Feb 7 (Reuters) -

China has

replaced

the head of its securities regulator, state media said on Wednesday, after stocks sank to five-year lows amid a sputtering economy and persistent uncertainty over how the country's policymakers plan to stabilise financial markets and the shaky economy.

The cabinet removed Yi Huiman as the chairman of China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), replacing him with Wu Qing, a veteran securities regulator who had lead the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Here is what analysts said about the change:

CHRISTOPHER BEDDOR, DEPUTY CHINA RESEARCH DIRECTOR AT GAVEKAL DRAGONOMICS, HONG KONG

"This is clearly going to reinforce the longstanding perception that China’s securities regulator is not just a neutral referee, but also responsible for the outcome of the game. It sends an unambiguous message to many officials that failure to do enough to stop the market decline can and will have career-ending consequences."

ALFRED WU, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT THE LEE KWAN YEW SCHOOL OF PUBLIC POLICY AT THE NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE

"China’s public governance isn’t purely about who can do the best job. It’s about firefighting. The Politburo and the Standing Committee, they’re very upset about the Chinese stock market and they’re not thinking about it from a market perspective. They’re thinking: who can we put in place to replace Yi Huiman?

"Wu Qing can’t do much more than anybody else, because the market will work as the market does.

"China needs to respect market principles, but those at the highest levels ... are not happy, meaning ordinary bureaucrats and ministers need to take accountability and take culpability for that."

TIM GRAF, HEAD OF EMEA MACRO STRATEGY AT STATE STREET, LONDON:

"As a knee-jerk reaction, I can see how this would be viewed as positive. But in addressing the well understood issues of the Chinese economy, it doesn't address anything at all."

XU TIANCHEN, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT THE ECONOMIST INTELLIGENCE UNIT, BEIJING

"The selloff was clearly the last straw for Yi - it's not the first time China fired a CSRC chairman during a market rout. This change signals the leaders' willingness to turn the market around." (Reporting by London, Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; compiled by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill)