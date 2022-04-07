U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    -20.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    -169.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,444.50
    -60.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.10
    -11.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.25
    +1.02 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.80
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6760
    -0.1240 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,294.66
    -2,085.21 (-4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.60
    -47.75 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,921.48
    -428.82 (-1.57%)
     

New QuoteWerks Integration with Amazon Business Simplifies Procurement and Empowers the IT Services Community

·3 min read

Enhances the eCommerce experience and helps IT firms control tail and rogue spend

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Aspire Technologies, the pioneering provider of QuoteWerks, a procurement and quoting management tool for MSP (Managed Service Providers) partners, has completed an integration with Amazon Business. This new feature allows QuoteWerks users to directly and seamlessly access Amazon Business directly and effortlessly from within the quoting solution.

Sales teams can now search across internally hosted supplier catalogs, Amazon Business and other providers to view results and see side-by-side comparisons on one screen. With real-time pricing and inventory availability, this integration provides a high-quality eCommerce user experience and expedites the sales process for IT services firms.

"Our customers can now quickly and easily connect their Amazon Business accounts inside QuoteWerks, giving them full access to pricing and availability along with other suppliers," says Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks. "This integration allows IT services firms to search and locate products effortlessly and provide their clients with more competitive price points and delivery options."

Access to this "single pane of glass" procurement system provides a host of new features, including:

  • Allows users to search and display items on Amazon Business in QuoteWerks along with other suppliers' offerings

  • Provides real-time price and availability

  • Offers a side-by-side comparison with internal catalog items

  • Direct links to product pages on Amazon Business

  • Allows companies to control which items and categories users can search

  • Integration into additional existing systems (CRM, PSA, Accounting, ERP)

Integrated Search Capabilities

Acceptance and user experience are vital to the success of electronic procurement and quoting solutions. Challenges such as inadequate content availability and limited search capabilities can be difficult to overcome, as can a lack of control within punchouts (e.g., promotional content). IT services businesses no longer need to compromise their search capabilities or access to rich content. The QuoteWerks integration with Amazon Business improves the user experience by offering a variety of valuable search features, including:

  • Help Control Rogue and Tail Spend &minus; provide a channel for non-budget purchases with a broad (yet controlled) eCommerce offering.

  • Increase Compliant Spend &minus; companies can control which items and categories are available to users using the catalog module

  • eCommerce User Experience - create a modern and seamless user experience with access to a wide selection of rich content.

  • Increase Purchasing Efficiency - reduce transaction processing costs for low-value items.

"With Amazon Business Integrated Search, we're adding everything you love about Amazon into B2B systems. This allows customers to have direct access to the entire selection of hundreds of millions of items on Amazon Business directly from within QuoteWerks," adds Todd Heimes, Global Director of Amazon Business.

The QuoteWerks integration with Amazon Business is now available to existing customers and businesses in any industry. Before implementation, users will need an Amazon Business account and a QuoteWerks Real-Time Module and Product Content Subscription. The Corporate Edition of QuoteWerks is required to enable Amazon Business procurement.

For more information or to sign up for a live demo, contact the QuoteWerks sales team at 407-248-1481 or sales@quotewerks.com.

About QuoteWerks

QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software, as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer CRM (Desktop and Live), Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, QuoteWerks, Salesforce, SalesLogix, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

Media Contact:
Brian Sherman
CommCentric Solutions (on behalf of QuoteWerks)
814 882-4432
Bsherman@commcentric.com

SOURCE: QuoteWerks



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696203/New-QuoteWerks-Integration-with-Amazon-Business-Simplifies-Procurement-and-Empowers-the-IT-Services-Community

Recommended Stories

  • Rona Therapeutics Announces Completion of $33 Million Series A Financing to Advance Global Discovery and Development of RNA Therapeutics

    Rona Therapeutics, a fully integrated platform company dedicated to the discovery, development and manufacturing of RNA therapeutics announces the successful completion of $33 million Series A financing to advance proprietary delivery platform and initial pipeline of therapeutics. The round was supported by a group of blue-chip investors including Lilly Asia Ventures, CMB International, Platanus, Fontus Capital and Lanting Capital.

  • Binance.US valued at $4.5B following first seed round

    Binance.US, headed for an IPO, has been valued at US$4.5 billion following a more than US$200 million fundraise in its seed round. See related article: Binance US on track for IPO Fast facts Investors include RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, Circle Ventures and inclusion-focused companies such as Gaingels and Gold House, Binance.US said […]

  • Sky Mavis raises $150 mln to offset Ronin hack, Axie NFT sales surge more than 350%

    News of Sky Mavis raising US$150 million to compensate users following the around US$600 million hack on its Ronin Bridge led to a surge in Axie non-fungible tokens (NFT) sales. See related article: Axie Infinity blockchain Ronin hacked for over $600M Fast facts Binance leads the round along with Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, a16z, Dialectic, […]

  • E-mini NASDAQ Settles on Weak Side of Main Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 14505.25.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Sanctioned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Turn Red, Why XRP Could Nosedive

    Bitcoin price reversed from the $47,150 resistance, Ethereum’s ETH declined over 6%, and XRP broke a major support near the $0.815 level.

  • American teens use Apple Pay and PayPal the most for payments, Piper Sandler finds

    A new survey of American teen consumer trends suggests that Apple and PayPal are well positioned for strong growth.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Apple WWDC: What iPhone, Mac and other updates could be announced at major live event

    Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year. The week-long conference usually sees the release of software updates for every big Apple product, as well as sometimes playing host to other surprises. As with the previous Apple events since the pandemic began, it will be virtual, though Apple will hold a special event for some people to watch the opening keynote.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.