U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.35
    +53.81 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,720.94
    +258.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,424.21
    +229.76 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.37
    +32.00 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.87
    +0.51 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5510
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,473.92
    +1,158.81 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.27
    +36.56 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Quoth - The All-in-one NFT Authentication Oracle to Innovate the NFT Market

Quoth, Inc.
·4 min read

Redefining NFT ownership through infrastructure, Quoth’s oracle API and SDKs enable any wallet, marketplace, or protocol to accurately search and list authenticated NFTs.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefining NFT ownership through infrastructure, Quoth’s oracle API and SDKs enable any wallet, marketplace, or protocol to accurately search and list authenticated NFTs. Its artificial intelligence is in the process of indexing every NFT in existence into comprehensive data sets. The platform offers a Google-like NFT search using everyday semantics combined with machine learning. Instant oracles offer authentication and suggested behavioral NFT buy lists. In addition, the platform offers all-chain fractional bridging.

The vision of the team

The team behind Quoth is one of the professionals with a track experience of working and leading successful Blockchain and DeFi companies. The vision of Quoth is to advance to the next level for the NFT evolution trajectory, by exploring the many use cases they could have in the future and coming up with comprehensive solutions to meet the foreseeable spike in NFT demand, which may result from it.

The team has previously talked about the crucial role NFTs could play in establishing authenticity via storing on-chain data about goods people would like to acquire in real life, such as cars, blueprints, real estate, or any other type of documentation of an asset. Through NFTs, one could check the manufacturing date and the condition of the asset, through different parameters such as energy efficiency, building or manufacturing year, fuel consumption, and so on. In this context, NFTs are set to surpass the current trend of collectibles and make the leap towards real-world utility by being a reliable and widely accepted tool for monitoring the parameters of various assets.

The technology

Technology-wise, Quoth pulls on-chain data to help the trader distinguish between original NFT collections and fake ones thus protecting the creator from art theft and the collector from buying a fake copy of the original NFT.

However, Quoth doesn’t plan to stop here, the ever-growing demand for NFTs presents itself with new needs and opportunities. On-chain data can be used to determine the true value of an NFT against its real market value, through a sophisticated NFT appraisal technology, which would indicate a fair price for the collector. Future use cases could include NFT licensing, NFT fragmentation for maximized returns, and NFT wrapping for greater access to liquidity and a wider pool of collectors.

About Quoth, Chris Boundikas - Founder and CEO has made the following statement :

“It’s been my dream to be able to assemble a great team and launch the first verifiable and immutable proof of history AI protocol that anyone can use just as easily as their current social media experience. NFTs are here to stay and we are trailblazing the entire NFT infrastructure. ”

List of investors

Quoth secured a total of $3.9M in its funding and a total of eighteen top name companies have taken part in the funding round for Quoth, as follows: Oxbull, Red Kite, Ledgerlink Labs, Shima Capital, Panda Capital, LD Capital, Gordian Agency, AU21 Capital, Krypital Group, ARKN Ventures, Kairon Labs, Exnetwork Capital, FollowTheSeed, NGC Ventures, IBC, MEXC Global, HG Ventures, 0XCapital, Alfa Catalyst.

Upcoming IDO

Those who follow the project closely and might be interested in investing will be delighted to find out that Quoth prepares its IDO on the 23rd of February 2022! Those who wish to invest in QUOTH tokens will be able to do so via the 0xbull and Red Kite trading platforms, for $0.60 per unit. There are 883,333 tokens available for purchase in this IDO.

More details are to be revealed in due course.

Contact

To keep up with the latest developments from Quoth, please check out the following social media channels:

Webpage Twitter Facebook Medium Instagram Telegram

Quoth is an Artificial Intelligence NFT indexing protocol and global API aimed at NFT blockchain oracle data. Anyone can use QuothAPP to search for, authenticate, and bridge any NFT in existence via API and SDKs.

$QUOTH is the native token of the protocol that’s used to coordinate the oracle data and utility. Quoth is chain agnostic and uses machine learning to train its nodes, operated by independent node operators called Ravens. Anyone can delegate QUOTH to Ravens to train the neural nets of the network and earn rewards. Ravens and neural net trainers work together to organize the data necessary for the AI to curate and thus give the oracles the necessary NFT information to maintain an index and authenticate NFT protocol API for Defi and Web3.

Contact:
Chris Boundikas
Quoth, Inc.
https://quoth.ai
info@quoth.ai

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.



Recommended Stories

  • Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador Begins the Process of Readjusting Boundaries

    The recently established Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador has begun its review of the province's federal electoral districts. The Commission is composed of the Honourable Justice Alphonsus Faour (Chair), Dr. Amanda Bittner (Deputy Chair) and Ms. Julie Eveleigh.

  • Even with higher pay and signing bonuses, public schools struggle to hire bus drivers and cafeteria workers

    America's labor shortage is not only affecting teachers at public schools but cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and custodians, too.

  • Australian Dollar Reaches 50 Day EMA

    The Aussie dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach towards the crucial 50 day EMA.

  • European Stocks Rally Most in Two Months on Bond-Market Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities rose the most in two months on Wednesday, after the selloff in government bonds paused and France’s central banker said that markets may be getting ahead of themselves in pricing rate hikes for this year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, Germa

  • Pfizer Vaccine Posts Highest One-Year Sales for Any Drug Ever

    Pfizer on Tuesday reported $36.8 billion in 2021 revenue from the Covid-19 vaccine it makes in partnership with BioNTech. That makes the vaccine the best-selling pharmaceutical product in a single year, Axios’s Bob Herman reports — and it isn’t even close. Humira, the AbbVie drug used to treat arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn’s Disease, is next on the list with $20.7 billion in sales in 2021. Pfizer told investors it expects $32 billion in revenue from its Covid shots in 2022, and another $22 bill

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Ford

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) both fell after the automakers reported their fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results. Let's look at where Tesla and Ford could be headed in 2022 to determine which stock is the better buy now. Howard Smith (Tesla): Every prospective stock investment should be part of a larger strategy.

  • Glaxo boss clears path for sale of consumer business

    Dame Emma Walmsley has opened the door to a sale of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm after it rejected a £50bn takeover bid by Unilever.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 27% Today

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by as much as 26.7% in early trading Wednesday after the solar energy company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Demand was generally strong in the market, but Enphase also started shipping the IQ8 microinverter -- its latest model, which can create a single-home microgrid with just solar panels and microinverters.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...