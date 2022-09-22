Quotient Sciences Expands UK Facilities to Support the Delivery of Translational Pharmaceutics® Programs

Company increases laboratory and clinical capacity to meet demand for fully integrated drug development capabilities

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, has completed major investments and expansions at its Nottingham, UK and Reading, UK, facilities to support the delivery of fully integrated drug development programs through the Company's flagship platform, Translational Pharmaceutics®.

The new clinical pharmacology space and expanded development laboratories increase the Company's capacity to conduct integrated Translational Pharmaceutics programs for global pharma and biotech customers.

Translational Pharmaceutics integrates drug substance, drug product, and clinical testing activities under a single outsourcing provider to accelerate development timelines and reduce costs.

Developed in consultation with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the platform employs rapid "make-test" cycles, where drug products are manufactured, released, and dosed in a clinical study in days rather than months.

In Nottingham, UK, Quotient Sciences has opened a 17,000 sq ft, MHRA-inspected clinical pharmacology facility, which includes 40 beds with ancillary volunteer lounges, processing labs, a dispensary, and controlled storage. The new facility is located alongside their existing formulation development, manufacturing, and clinical operations facilities at the Company's Nottingham campus.

At their Reading, UK site, the firm has completed a £1.5 million expansion of its early development and manufacturing facility, which has doubled its formulation development and analytical footprint at the facility, with increased office space also part of the expansion.

"Quotient Sciences' mission is to help bring new medicines to patients faster by breaking down traditional industry silos," stated Mark Egerton, Ph.D., CEO of Quotient Sciences.

"Our unique Translational Pharmaceutics platform was launched over 15 years ago and has accelerated the development of close to 1,000 molecules for our customers. These expansions are consistent with our overall growth strategy and in direct response to feedback from our customers and the increasing demand for our services."

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast.

