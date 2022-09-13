U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +29.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,593.00
    +207.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,830.25
    +89.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.80
    +14.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +1.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0059 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +0.94 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1728
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0770
    -0.7230 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,591.34
    +294.75 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.41
    +15.26 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.97
    +30.94 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

QurAlis to Present at 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

·1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum (BEF), taking place on September 21-22, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland. Dr. Roet will present as detailed below:

QurAlis Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/QurAlis)
QurAlis Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/QurAlis)

QurAlis Company Presentation
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 11:30AM CET
LOCATION: Track H, Emerald Room

CNS: Focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases Panel
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 12:05PM CET
LOCATION: Ballroom

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation
QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-present-at-22nd-annual-biotech-in-europe-forum-301622279.html

SOURCE QurAlis

Recommended Stories

  • How WhiteLab Genomics is using AI to aid gene and cell therapy development

    French biotech company WhiteLab Genomics has raised $10 million in funding for an AI platform designed to aid the discovery and development of genomic therapies. Founded out of Paris in 2019, recent Y Combinator (YC) graduate WhiteLab Genomics provide gene and cell therapy companies with predictive software simulations to expedite the design of gene and cell therapies. Gene therapy, for the uninitiated, is an emerging treatment that involves replacing missing or defective genes in cells to correct genetic disorders, while cell therapy is about altering a cell or sets of cells to trigger an effect throughout the body.

  • Charles River (CRL) to Support Cure AP-4's Clinical Trials

    Charles River's (CRL) manufacturing collaboration with Cure AP-4 will support the latter's Phase I/II gene therapy trials for a rare neurodegenerative disorder.

  • Kuwaiti Conglomerate Alghanim Industries Weighs $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthAlghanim Industries Ltd., one of the largest privately-owned firms in Kuwait, is seeking to raise about $1 billion from a potential initial publi

  • Should Value Investors Buy Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

    EADSY, AM, and AUD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 12, 2022.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • RBC, LPL Financial Recruit Teams From Wells Fargo, Merrill

    In Westlake, Ohio, RBC picked up a former Wells Fargo team that managed approximately $670 million in client assets, according to the firm. Cynthia McHugh, one of the advisors on the team, said they made the move for RBC’s corporate culture and platform. “The firm has all the capabilities and resources we need to serve our clients, but the focus on creating the best-possible client experience is what led our decision,” McHugh said in a statement.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake Again: OXY Stock Flashes Buy Signal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose Monday.

  • Investment Giant KKR Puts Portion of Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain

    American investment firm KKR has made its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • 3 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market rally.

  • Paralyzed by Covid Restrictions, China’s Consumers Are Closing Their Wallets

    In China, weak consumer demand and high youth unemployment are aggravated by nationwide Covid lockdowns.

  • Google closes $5.4B acquisition of Reston cybersecurity firm Mandiant

    Mandiant Inc. closed Monday on its sale to Google LLC, a subsidiary of West Coast powerhouse Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), ending yet another chapter in the 18-year-old Reston cybersecurity company's history. The all-cash deal, valued at $23 per share for a total of $5.4 billion, will boost Google’s cybersecurity capacities as it competes with other major cloud players such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NYSE: MSFT). Mandiant shareholders had OK'd the combination in June, while the Justice Department had signed off on it in July.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bar, tacos and sandwiches among food and beverage plans at Associated Bank River Center

    A new bar, a taqueria, a sandwich shop and a market are planned in downtown Milwaukee as part of the ongoing renovation of the Associated Bank River Center office tower. Associated Bank announced the food and beverage concepts Monday morning. Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality will operate the businesses, the bank said in a news release.

  • Whatta Week!, Key Upcoming Data, Charting Treasuries, Trading Boston Scientific

    Literally all of our primary as well as our less focused upon equity market indexes showed significant gains for the shortened work week. The Fed was out and about. The Fed Chair himself spoke publicly, and reinforced everything he had said in his brief appearance at Jackson Hole.

  • Oracle Stock Rises. Sales Topped Guidance but Profits Missed.

    Revenue edged out guidance, but profits fell short of the company’s target, largely due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies. For the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) posted revenue of $11.4 billion, up 18%, or up 23% when adjusted for currency.