QureBio Ltd. to Present its Q-1802 Clinical Phase Ⅰ Data at 2023 ASCO-GI Meetings

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  QureBio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of bispecific antibodies and other engineered Biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, and other serious disorders, today announced that Phase Ⅰ Clinical Data of its Q-1802 program will be presented at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI) hold at the San Francisco and online on January 19–21, 2023. The abstract will be found in 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium–Meeting Abstracts (#382) and a brief of the abstract information is shown as below:

Interim results of a first-in-human phase 1 study of Q-1802, a CLDN18.2/PD-L1 bsABs in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors

Authors: Yakun Wang1, Jifang Gong1, Yuping Sun2, Jian Zhang3, Yanqiao Zhang4 ,Shuqin ni2, Jie Hou5, Xiaohua Chen5, Yusheng Wang6, Qin Yu7, Xiangdong Qu8, Yejie Du8, Li Wei8, Tao Yu8, Lin Shen1

  • Q-1802 is a humanized bispecific antibody

  • targets both the tumor -specific antigen CLDN18.2 and the immune checkpoint PD-L1

  • Q-1802 has excellent  safety, tolerability

  • Q-1802 has excellent anti-tumor activity in CLDN18.2 positive GI patients

About Q-1802

Q-1802, a humanized bispecific antibody, is the first FDA-approved and the first enter clinical trial Claudin18.2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody，as well as the first to present clinical data at ASCO annual meeting. It recruits multiple immune mechanisms to kill tumor cells, offering a novel therapeutic opportunity for Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors. Q-1802 exhibits high affinity and selectivity, and patients with low or high expression of CLDN18.2 can benefit from it. The current clinical phase I data verify both superior anti-tumor activities and excellent safety profiles. The molecular design of Q-1802 is rational and effective, the production process is robust with high yield.

About QureBio Ltd.

QureBio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biopharmaceuticals for urgent and unmet clinical needs, such as the treatment of refractory cancers, inflammation and other serious disorders. Founded by experienced scientists from the relevant fields, QureBio Ltd. has built up a series of proprietary technologies for engineered bio-macromolecules, including innovative platforms for bi-specific and tri-specific antibodies.

Founded in 2017 with seed capital from Viva Bio-Innovator, QureBio Ltd. has since received a series of funds from Jundu Investment, Watson Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, New value Capital,Bocom Industrial Investment (Hangzhou) Equity Investment Partnership, Suzhou Oriza Holdings, Hangzhou CAPITAL GuoShun, Zhuhai Longmen Capital Management, Shanghai Pudong Kechuang Group, Shenzhen Lihe Hongxin Venture and Three Rivers Capital. QureBio Ltd. Has secured a Series-B funding of nearly 200 million CNY.

QureBio Ltd. engages in collaboration with partners to develop novel therapeutics for unmet medical needsand has on-going cooperation with a series of industrial partners including BRL Medicine, Precision Scientific, and Hengrui Pharmaceuticals.

Contact Us:

Tel:               +86  21-61622561
BD：             Email: BD@qurebio.com
Website:        www.qurebio.com
Address:        Building 30, Lane 1000, Zhangheng Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai
Postal Code : 201203

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qurebio-ltd-to-present-its-q-1802-clinical-phase--data-at-2023-asco-gi-meetings-301707202.html

SOURCE QureBio Ltd.

