Qurient Co. Ltd. and TB Alliance Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Telacebec (Q203), a New Anti-Tuberculosis Agent

Landmark Agreement for New Tuberculosis Treatment

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurient Co. Ltd. ("Qurient", KRX: 115180), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in South Korea, and TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of better, faster-acting and affordable tuberculosis drugs, announced today that they have entered into a license agreement to develop and commercialize telacebec (Q203), a first-in-class orally available cytochrome bc1 inhibitor for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) and other non-tuberculosis mycobacterium infections.

Under the terms of the license agreement TB Alliance obtains the exclusive worldwide license (except for South Korea, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries) to develop and commercialize telacebec for the treatment of tuberculosis and some non-tuberculosis mycobacteria (NTM) infections.

Kiyean Nam, Ph.D., CEO of Qurient, commented "As telacebec's unique mechanism of action of blocking energy metabolism of the Mycobacterium can address all types of TB, including drug-resistant TB, we expect telacebec to potentially become an essential component of drug combination regimens for the treatment of TB. We believe telacebec will greatly contribute to the global efforts to combating the TB pandemic, which remains a serious public health challenge worldwide. Our partnership with the TB Alliance will accelerate the widespread availability of telacebec and bring it to those in need."

Mel Spigelman, MD, President and CEO of TB Alliance, said "TB Alliance is excited to partner with Qurient to bring about the next generation of TB cures. New drugs like telacebec are urgently needed in the fight against TB as well as certain NTM infections – compounds with potentially impactful novel mechanisms of action can have a significant benefit in combating the TB pandemic. If we expect to regain ground lost to COVID-19, we need to use every tool we have to give patients the best possible treatment and save lives. We look forward to advancing this new compound as part of combination regimens that could yield a short, simple, safe, and highly effective cure for all forms of TB."

About Telacebec (Q203)

Telacebec is a first in class investigational drug that selectively inhibits the cytochrome bc1 complex of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This complex is a critical component of the electron transport chain, and its inhibition disrupts the bacterium's ability to generate energy. The potent efficacy of telacebec against both drug sensitive and drug resistant TB has been demonstrated in preclinical and clinical studies. Telacebec was successfully tested in Phase 2a early bactericidal activity (EBA) study for tuberculosis and the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (March, 2020). Telacebec has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA. Tuberculosis is a tropical disease eligible for the FDA Priority Review Voucher (PRV) program.

About Qurient

Qurient is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea and is listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX 115180). Qurient focuses on the development of novel therapeutics from discovery to human proof-of-concept stages through virtual R&D project management platform. Qurient currently has four programs in clinical development: Q301, a topical leukotriene inhibitor for atopic dermatitis that has completed a Phase 2b study; telacebec (Q203), a first-in-class orally available cytochrome bc1 inhibitor for tuberculosis that has completed a Phase 2a study; Q702, a first-in-class Axl/Mer/CSF1R receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor in Phase 1/2; and Q901, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in Phase 1. A subsidiary of Qurient, QLi5 is developing immunoproteasome inhibitors targeting multiple Myeloma and other indications. For more information, please visit www.qurient.com.

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (United Kingdom), Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Disease Eradication Fund (South Korea), Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Korea International Cooperation Agency, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, please visit: www.tballiance.org

