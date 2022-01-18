U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.62
    -55.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,434.44
    -477.37 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,677.17
    -216.59 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    +0.94 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.49 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0620 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5970
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,451.03
    -1,263.31 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.01
    -19.38 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.55
    -51.68 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

QuVa Pharma Appoints Ms. Carole Faig to its Board of Directors as Independent Outside Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

·3 min read

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc., a leading national 503B outsourcing services company to U.S. hospitals, and its parent company, QuVa Pharma Holdings, Inc. (both, "QuVa Pharma") have today announced the appointment of Carole Faig as an independent outside director. Ms. Faig will also serve as Chairperson of the QuVa Pharma Board Audit Committee.

(PRNewsfoto/QuVa Pharma, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/QuVa Pharma, Inc.)

"I am excited to welcome Carole to the QuVa Pharma Board of Directors," said Stuart Hinchen, CEO & Co-founder of QuVa Pharma. "Carole's deep audit and public accounting experience focused in the healthcare sector is an asset to QuVa's stakeholders and customers as we expand and enhance our services platform, and will be invaluable throughout our path of continued development and maturity."

Carole Faig has more than 38 years of audit and public accounting experience with Ernst & Young, LLP where she was a partner focused on the healthcare industry. Prior to her retirement from Ernst & Young in 2021, Ms. Faig served in a number of leadership roles including US Health Leader from 2017 to 2020 and West Region Health and Life Sciences leader from 2019 to 2021, where she managed a $500 million practice. In addition, Ms. Faig has extensive experience as an audit partner from 1996 to 2018 serving public and private companies in the health sector.

Ms. Faig has served on the Board of Directors for Cue Health, Inc. and Affinia Therapeutics, Inc. since 2021.

Carole holds an B.B.A. in accounting from Sam Houston State University and is a certified public accountant.

For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a leading operator of 503B outsourcing facilities performing sterile pharmacy compounding whose mission is to provide safe and cost-effective access to critical ready-to-administer medications for acute care patients throughout the United States. QuVa was purpose-built with day-to-day operations guided by its overarching goals of maintaining a quality-first culture and setting the standard for compliance with healthcare agency regulations. QuVa Pharma combines a number of differentiated, hard-to-build assets, including in-house quality control, scaled aseptic current good manufacturing practices ("cGMPs") facilities, a broad and diverse product portfolio, a large, educated and thoroughly trained workforce, integrated data sets of customer behavior and deep relationships with leading hospitals and group purchasing organizations, allowing our customers to more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While modern facilities designed for cGMP compliance, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of more than 230,000 sq. ft. of aseptic grade, cGMP compounding space across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs.

For product ordering inquiries, please contact QuVa Pharma Customer Service at 888.339.0874 or via email at: Customer.Service@QuVaPharma.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Forrest.McCaleb@QuVaPharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quva-pharma-appoints-ms-carole-faig-to-its-board-of-directors-as-independent-outside-director-and-chair-of-the-audit-committee-301462653.html

SOURCE QuVa Pharma, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

    Microsoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz. Activision Blizzard’s games lineup includes “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone.” According to […]

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed, Yet Again. Why Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and 10 Others Can Rise.

    Tech stocks are sensitive to bond yields, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level in two years.

  • Investors Race To Buy 13 'Cheap' S&P 500 Value Stocks

    If you don't remember how to buy value S&P 500 stocks — don't feel bad — as it hasn't worked in years. But now investors are adding value.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge at open amid continued rate pressure; Dow sheds 500 points

    U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday morning as investors geared up for a holiday-shortened week rife with quarterly earnings reports from companies across all three major indexes.

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.

  • Will Abbott Laboratories Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

    In the unlikely event that someone's never heard of it, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of the world's largest and longest-operating healthcare companies, weighing in at a market cap of $237.6 billion. With its gargantuan portfolio of products ranging from diagnostic tests to medical nutrition, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, it has plenty of avenues to pursue for future growth. The biggest factor in Abbott's favor is its long history of plodding forward with its earnings despite varying economic and competitive environments.