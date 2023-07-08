QVC's Christmas in July sale let's you save on appliances, decor and more

QVC's Christmas in July sale is live with discounts across all categories.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Buckle up, deal hunters—QVC's Christmas in July sale is live with festive savings on everything from holiday décor to kitchen appliances. With Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching, these QVC deals rival Prime Day pricing and are selling fast, so you'll want to scoop them while you still can.

Shop the QVC Christmas in July sale

Whether you want to get a big head start on holiday shopping or simply pick up a few everyday essentials, these QVC deals are sure to please. For savings on top of savings, new QVC customers can even use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout to snag $10 off their first purchase of $25 or more. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for all the best deals.

➤Amazon Prime Day: Prime Day 2023 is days away—shop the best early Amazon deals on Apple, Winix and Skechers

Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single Serve Coffee Brewer

Save on a new Keurig coffee machine with this limited-time QVC deal.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 just days away, you'll want to stay on top of all the best limited-time deals. Luckily, with the Keurig K-Slim + Iced single serve coffee brewer you can make your favorite caffeinated beverages to give yourself a little boost anytime you want while online shopping. Usually priced at $149.99, QVC has the compact coffee maker available today for a mere $69.98. Outfitted with a removable water reservoir, a Brew Over ice function and a removable drip tray, the kitchen appliance has everything you need to make hot and iced coffees at home.

$69.98 at QVC (Save $80.01)

Walmart+ Week: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Ninja, Dyson and more

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Barbara King Five-Foot Pre-Lit Decorator Series Tree

Shop early Christmas tree deals at QVC's huge Christmas in July sale right now.

It's never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping (and saving). A Christmas tree is usually essential for a perfectly-decorated home come December, but some of the best artificial trees on the market can come with a steep price tag. To beat the buying rush come Black Friday 2023, pick up the Barbara King five-foot pre-lit Decorator Series tree today for 43% off at QVC. The tree comes with a built-in metal stand, pre-lit LED lights and a beautiful mix of needle and branch shapes for a natural Christmas tree look.

$189 at QVC (Save $146)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC sale: Shop the best deals on appliances, decor and more