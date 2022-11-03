U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Qwarzo Is Proud to Announce That During the Current Year Alone, It Has Been Able to Avoid Production of Tons of Plastic Waste by Replacing Traditional Coffee Pads With Paper Pads With Higher Product Performance

Qwarzo
·2 min read
Qwarzo
Qwarzo

MILAN, Itlay, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qwarzo is proud to present the game changing technology which resulted in the replacement of more than 10 tons of plastic with fully recyclable paper just considering coffee paddles. The Flo company, in fact, chose to adopt coffee paddles manufactured by Qwarzo for distribution in the vending market.

Qwarzo – Innovative Patented and Sustainable Technology – Made in Italy – From 2019 – to give new identity to paper that through our 100% mineral coating, maintains its recyclability and sustainability characteristics. Products made with Qwarzo-treated paper have characteristics that allow paper to replace plastic or laminates. Through revolutionary technology - We support you in your sustainable transition, replace your packaging with Qwarzo, respecting your supply chain.

The design of coffee paddles with Qwarzo technology was born out of the need to replace classic plastic paddles following the advent of SUP. Flo's experience in the relevant field and Qwarzo technology made it possible to create a paper product, with revolutionary technical specifications, without modifying existing vending machines. The project led to the development of pallets in different sizes, 78-90-105 both collated and loose, and the possibility of creating other custom sizes of all kinds. Water, oil and temperature resistance are some of the revolutionary features that Qwarzo technology gives paper for the disposable products made. Our pallets, unlike wooden ones are tasteless, thus respecting the taste of coffee. Sustainability and respect for the environment are the guiding values that move Qwarzo and its Partners' projects in different application areas.

"Innovation is a tool for achieving sustainability which must be pursued in each small everyday gesture. We all need to be responsible and innovative regarding our choices and ways of being," said Luca Panzeri - Inventor of Qwarzo® technology. "Qwarzo® is a plastic-free, invisible treatment that enhances the characteristics of paper and other materials to which it is applied, without altering their recyclability and compostability. Our goal is clear: making sustainability a concrete, tangible and lasting value through revolutionary technology."

Qwarzo® technology combines innovation, natural elements and 40 years of experience and tradition. Products treated with Qwarzo® remain unaltered with respect to their original characteristics, but acquire a significantly higher level of performance: heat resistance, oxygen and steam barrier, chemical resistance, water resistance, oil resistance.
We’re reinventing a vision for the future through high-performing and sustainable technology.

CONTACT Romina Jace – Marketing & Communication Manager
COMPANY Qwarzo
PHONE +39 3470091060
EMAIL romina.jace@qwarzo.com
WEB www.qwarzo.com


    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.