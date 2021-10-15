U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,918.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.75
    +44.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.80
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.02
    +0.71 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    -1.98 (-10.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2640
    +0.5870 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,107.29
    +1,442.29 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.18
    +24.95 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.63
    +17.92 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

QwikFone Saves The Earth's Rare Elements With Smartphone Refurbishment

·2 min read

The telecommunication and technology industry is generating about 70% of the world's E-waste.

Refurbished devices by QwikFone are reducing toxic waste generated by old smartphones, tablets, and other tech gadgets.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With about 5 billion people using smartphones around the world, the manufacturing volume is increasing every year. To manufacture new smartphones, mining for various precious metals, such as aluminium, copper, lead, and even gold costs our planet pollution in addition to exhausting non-renewable natural resources other than the metal itself.

#1 Mobile Refurbishment Experts...
#1 Mobile Refurbishment Experts...

According to Statista.com, each new smartphone consists of about 7% copper, 14% aluminium, and 21% iron. As for premium smartphone brands, such as Apple iPhones, these devices contain about 0.034 grams of gold, 0.34 grams of silver, and 0.015 grams of palladium.

The most crucial part of this dilemma is that there is no way to reduce or stop the growing numbers of smartphones and other gadget users. The need for these devices is ever-growing.

Thankfully, QwikFone has found the best business model that generates smartphones for new users without causing the environment more waste of natural resources. This solution even reduces E-waste and cuts back the number of devices in landfills.

At QwikFone, Mobile phone refurbishment is a philosophy. Not only is the UK team of repair specialists giving second lives to used smartphones, but they are also utilizing parts from other phones that cannot be repaired.

The environmentally aware team at QwikFone recognizes the stigma that comes with used electronics regarding the device's condition and performance. This is why all of QwikFone's refurbished phones are pristine and come with a 12-month warranty to guarantee the best performance and longest period of support in the market.

To encourage smartphone buyers to go refurbished and help save the environment, QwikFone partnered up with the most trustworthy online payment gateways which provide a monthly payment plan, PayPal and Klarna. Both payment methods allow up to 3-month instalments, free of interest.

Visit QwikFone and browse the vast collection of refurbished smartphones from the latest models of premium brands such as Apple and Samsung. You'll be surprised with how low the prices, and how easy it is to pay for your next eco-friendly smartphone in monthly instalments!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660989/1096348_image.jpg

