U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,143.50
    -15.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,069.00
    -96.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,656.75
    -54.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.30
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.63
    +0.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.70
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0440
    +0.4280 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,946.48
    +318.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.89
    +9.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,208.92
    +264.97 (+0.95%)
     

QYSEA's Innovative AI Vision Lock Platform Sets a New Standard for Underwater Drone Explorations

·5 min read

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The development and deployment of compact ROVs (remotely operated underwater vehicles) in recent years have immensely helped users overcome the greater technical difficulties and efficiency issues involving professional small-scale underwater tasks, especially in 4K filming, operational work, and deep-sea inspections. While the ROVs' capacity in shooting, mobility, and power is continuously improving, the ability to accurately and actively lock onto subjects visually underwater remained a challenging bottleneck to breakthrough within the industry. In light of recent breakthroughs and developments, QYSEA Technology has launched an AI-based vision platform allowing its FIFISH Underwater Robots to achieve precise underwater active visual locking capabilities.

QYSEA’s AI Vision Lock Platform Redefines Underwater Filming &amp; Operations
QYSEA’s AI Vision Lock Platform Redefines Underwater Filming & Operations

The newly-developed QYSEA AI Platform includes a range of adaptive position and vision locking systems for all FIFISH ROVs. Among these dynamic features, the AI Vision Lock system can visually secure onto selected targets across any underwater environment with ease and precision. The user needs to simply press on the area of interest on their APP screen and the ROV then intuitively adjusts its position, locking the target at the screen center.

Activating the AI Vision Lock unleashes a range of smart capabilities that ensure selected subjects are at the main focus, improving operating efficiency and resistance against currents for the FIFISH user. Once locked onto the selected target and if the posture of the ROV -such as its pitch, direction, and rolls- is changed from outside elements or thought the controller, the FIFISH will intuitively re-adjust its position towards the original point of focus.

The key technology behind QYSEA's AI platform is the Dead Reckoning Inertial Navigation System (DR-INS). FIFISH ROVs utilize their built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to measure the acceleration and angular velocity of objects, as well as their computing systems to actively estimate and calculate the position, attitude, and velocity of objects in motion which results in a stabilized and smooth real-time target locking. The technology has been mainly used through aircraft, submarines, missiles, and space shuttles, where its technical threshold can be quite high. As a creative breakthrough within the marine industry, the QYSEA R&D team has taken the lead in applying this technology to ROVs for the first time, successfully launching the AI Vision Lock platform following numerous trials and iterations.

QYSEA's AI Platform and Vision Lock system brings disruptive and essential changes across the marine industries, further enhancing the capabilities for the needs of both professionals and enthusiasts.

Emergency Search & Rescue

Underwater emergency rescue operations are often time-critical, where it would be key to locate the rescue targets with optimal efficiency and precision. QYSEA's FIFISH Underwater Robots, equipped with the 2D imaging sonar and AI Vision Lock function, allow the ROV to secure its visuals with swiftness and accuracy, allowing divers to execute their rescue missions with higher efficiency. During a life-saving and vital mission where every second counts, the AI Vision Lock uses automation to effectively track the necessary objects, removing the time and costs wasted from performing manual tracking.

Highway & Bridges Inspections

Highways and bridges are a vital part of national transportation, and thus is necessary to conduct regular inspections of their internal and external structures to ensure safety for daily operation. Traditionally, bridge inspection required much manpower and resources to be complete. The FIFISH ROV can be seamlessly deployed into waters for inspections and -with the AI Vision Lock system- easily lock onto a damaged area along with the piles and coordinate a quick repairing operation. Combined with the AR Ruler attachment, operators achieve greater efficiency in identifying and measuring the size of damages and other elements through the FIFISH APP.

Offshore Wind Power

Offshore wind is one of the newest and most promising sources of energy, with yearly rising industry demand on a global scale. As a result, offshore wind power equipment requires frequent maintenance and inspections to maintain its operations, with ROVs having been a largely beneficial solution for these tasks. Utilizing the AI Vision Lock platform, operators can inspect an offshore wind structure's pile and detect problematic areas with great detail and ease. Under heavy and strong currents that frequent in offshore environments, the AI Vision Lock system keeps the position of the FIFISH ROV highly secured and locked onto its target.

Aquaculture

Aquaculture in China has developed rapidly, ranking first in the world for more than 20 consecutive years and accounting for nearly 70% of the world's total output. However, its rapid development has also been accompanied by various challenges; traditional fish farming operations have relied on labor-intensive methods for inspections, as well as harmful breeding practices to manage its efficiency. Deploying compact ROVs into the world of aquaculture has greatly reduced human-based and fish-breeding risks. With the recent AI Vision Lock upgrade, the FIFISH can quickly locate and lock onto damaged areas around the fishing net, and execute a quick repair with the Net Patch Kit add-on tool. Through these modernized methods, the marine industry is able to experience immense improvements in its standards and operations.

The marine applications and scenarios where the FIFISH can benefit the user are not only limited to the ones listed above. The QYSEA's AI Vision Lock platform introduces a new level of operational efficiency and capabilities for its ROV users. From underwater filming and discovery missions to advanced operational tasks, QYSEA's latest comprehensive APP upgrade pushes the industry of compact ROVs to new and exciting heights.

Vision Lock Video Introduction: https://youtu.be/qY3Xrm3Khhc

About Shenzhen QYSEA Tech Co., LTD

Established in 2016 within the heart of China's technology and manufacturing hub, QYSEA is committed to delivering exceptional expertise in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of underwater robots. As a company, they have broken numerous industrial barriers to establishing a leading market position with their ROV technologies, proudly garnering recognition for their innovations (CES, Future Maker, GIC) and functionalities (iF Design, Good Design).

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qyseas-innovative-ai-vision-lock-platform-sets-a-new-standard-for-underwater-drone-explorations-301563101.html

SOURCE QYSEA Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Apple rolls out iOS 16 changes, new MacBooks, and more

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail how Apple is approaching product innovation at the WWDC 2022 event.

  • Why MongoDB's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference. MongoDB disclosed the addition of querying encrypted data without having to decrypt it first, columnstore indexing, and a new SQL interface. MongoDB exploited the event to discuss its 'developer data platform,' the TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Read How Analysts Reacted To MongoDB Post Q1 Earnings Beat CTO Mark Porter saw the announcements as realizing the last four or five years of work

  • MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

    The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersTop Economist Urges China to Seize TS

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook on remote work: 'the mother of all experiments'

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday said his company's approach to a hybrid work situation is something that was still developing. "We're running a pilot and trying to find a place that makes the best of both of these worlds," Cook said during an interview at the Time 100 symposium. Cook, who has led the Cupertino-based computer and mobile technology titan for a decade, was named to the Time 100 earlier this year.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Tumbled Nearly 20% in May

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) slumped 19.5% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weighing on the cloud-based cybersecurity stock were a slew of analyst price target reductions. Several analysts slashed their price targets on CrowdStrike last month due to the sell-off in the software space and over concerns of a potential slowdown in the economy.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Analysis - Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

    Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets. Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver. While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's automakers.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Apple unveils text edit feature, pay later service, and more at WWDC 2022 event

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to break down key takeaways from Apple’s WWDC 2022, including new products and features such as M2 chips, new Macbooks, and more.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Analysts Underwhelmed By Apple's Surprise-Free Event

    Some Wall Street analysts are griping that Apple's latest event was a surprise-free affair with only minor tweaks to its current products.

  • Apple redesigns the MacBook Air with a bigger screen and M2 chip

    Somehow, it's already been almost four years since Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a Retina display. That laptop got a big performance upgrade in late 2020 as one of the first computers to ship with Apple's M1 silicon, but lately the device has started to feel long in the tooth. As expected, Apple is refreshing the MacBook Air today with a design that's more reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that the company released last fall.

  • Tech war: Chinese database software vendor shrugs off sanctions risk on using open-source code from Oracle's MySQL system

    A Chinese software vendor has brushed aside speculation that its enterprise product, which uses code from Oracle Corp's MySQL open-source relational database management system, faces the risk of sanctions amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. Beijing Wanli Open Source Software Co recently indicated that its open-source database system GreatDB, used by major state-owned firms like China Mobile and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is not threatened by sanctions or suspens

  • Why AMD Stock Could Rise as PS5 and Xbox Supply Stabilizes

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, providing computing hardware such as processors, motherboards, graphics cards, and more for some of today's most sought-after technology. The company's stock is down more than 20% in the last six months  but that could all change thanks to AMD's key position in the production of Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S.

  • The best Father's Day tech gift ideas

    Find the best tech gift ideas for Father's Day, including headphones, wearables, smart home devices and more chosen by Engadget editors.

  • TikTok Avatars Lets You Post a Virtual Animated Version of Yourself, Akin to Snap’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji

    TikTok is making its metaverse play — taking a page from rivals like Apple and Snap with the launch of TikTok Avatars. TikTok Avatars is “yet another way for people to showcase their individuality” on the popular short-form video app, the company said in announcing the new feature. Users can customize their avatar from an […]