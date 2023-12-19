R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on R.E.A. Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$25m ÷ (US$557m - US$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, R.E.A. Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

LSE:RE. Return on Capital Employed December 19th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for R.E.A. Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering R.E.A. Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From R.E.A. Holdings' ROCE Trend?

R.E.A. Holdings has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 5.2%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

What We Can Learn From R.E.A. Holdings' ROCE

To bring it all together, R.E.A. Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 72% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with R.E.A. Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

