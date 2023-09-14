R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE.) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

R.E.A. Holdings plc's (LON:RE.) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Food industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 0.7x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for R.E.A. Holdings

How Has R.E.A. Holdings Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, R.E.A. Holdings has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on R.E.A. Holdings.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like R.E.A. Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 8.8% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 67% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 1.4% per annum during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 5.4% per year.

In light of this, it's understandable that R.E.A. Holdings' P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

Story continues

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It's clear to see that R.E.A. Holdings maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast for sliding revenue, as expected. As other companies in the industry are forecasting revenue growth, R.E.A. Holdings' poor outlook justifies its low P/S ratio. Unless there's material change, it's hard to envision a situation where the stock price will rise drastically.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for R.E.A. Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.