/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 9, 2022/

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada



Private meetings



9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually co-convene the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in partnership with Global Citizen. The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will also be in attendance.




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3_C7BwcV0kBlJbBFHTPJQ

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarRussia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.First, the Treasury halted

  • Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

    Software giant Microsoft is among the big companies that have mobilized in favor of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

  • Slowdown in economy has to be 'dramatic' as Fed raises interest rates: top economist

    Those experts calling for a recession may be onto something.

  • Race On to Rearm Eastern Front That May Decide Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation’s partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin Army Regroups for Ukra

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Why Tilray Shares Have Been Sinking This Week

    It's been an interesting couple of weeks for investors of Canadian cannabis and alcohol seller Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Followers of the marijuana sector watched and celebrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal legalization bill last week. The solid earnings report aside, several factors led investors to shed shares of Tilray this week.

  • How an All-Volunteer Ukrainian Battalion Freed Nova Basan and Three Other Ukrainian Towns

    To better understand Ukraine's re-taking of Nova Basan, outside of Kyiv, and the larger effort to push back Russia's military from Ukraine's capital, here is a photographed unit from the front lines.

  • Threat of President Le Pen Sends French Bond Yields to 2015 High

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarThe prospect of a Marine Le Pen presidency is spooking investors in the French bond market as the far-right candidate closes in on incumbent Emmanuel Mac

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound not quite what it seems

    The rouble's swift rebound on the Moscow Exchange to levels seen before Feb. 24 is being touted in state media and by some government officials as evidence that authorities have got a firm grip on the country's finances despite being battered by the toughest Western sanctions ever. "Our economy appears to be resilient to Western sanctions, the rouble is firming visibly," a state TV presenter said on Friday. The rouble rallied past 72 to the dollar on Friday, its strongest level so far this year, heading away from a record low of 121.52 it hit on March 10.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • Air Force Ramps Up Spending on Next-Generation Stealth Bomber

    The Air Force awarded a $108 million deal to a defense contractor to start acquiring parts for the B-21 Raider program.

  • UK: Ukraine help will change if Russian tactics do

    STORY: "If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well," Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania.Wallace said the United Kingdom will contribute to NATO operations "from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea" and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not make us compromise on our values that we hold so dear".Wallace was speaking at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base during a ceremony held to mark the assumption of NATO enhanced Air Policing duties by the British Royal Air Force.UK Typhoon Pilot, Lewis Travers, told Reuters that starting next week, the typhoon jets stationed in Romania "will be armed, fueled, ready to go" in case an unfriendly aircraft is headed into NATO airspace.NATO has beefed up its eastern flank in the face of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

  • Finland hit by cyberattack, airspace breach

    Finland was hit with cyberattacks and an airspace breach on Friday while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was speaking to the Finnish Parliament. The country’s Ministry of Defense tweeted earlier Friday its website was under attack and it would shutter until further notice. A few hours later, after resolving the issue, the department clarified that the…

  • EU targets crypto wallets in latest round of Russia sanctions

    The European Union on Friday targeted crypto wallets, banks, currencies and trusts in its fifth package of sanctions on Russia in a bid to close potential loopholes which could allow Russians to move money abroad. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, EU-based crypto exchanges were already required to apply sanctions that bar transactions from targeted individuals, but there were concerns that loopholes remained. The EU on Friday said it was extending the prohibition to deposits to crypto-wallets.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks to quash effort to block her from running for reelection

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in a hearing in federal court on Friday, sought to quash a legal challenge that would bar her from running for another term in Congress.

  • Exclusive-Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis - finance minister

    Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance within the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items, including fuel and medicines, to manage a severe economic crisis, its finance minister told Reuters on Saturday. The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged power cuts, with drugs, fuel and other items running short, bringing angry protesters out on the streets and putting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under mounting pressure. "It's a Herculean task," Finance Minister Ali Sabry said in his first interview since taking office this week, referring to finding $3 billion in bridge financing as the country readied for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month.

  • This global-conflict expert sees a bleak end for the Ukraine war and for Putin

    As we consider how the war in Ukraine will end, we must first understand how it began. Russia invaded for geostrategic reasons — having Ukraine as a buffer state safeguards Moscow from invasion from the west — and for economic reasons, which have often gone overlooked. It may have increased total wealth, but Russia remains a poor country.

  • Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban

    Congress has overwhelmingly voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities

  • Ukraine afternoon briefing: Five developments as 90pc of Bucha dead 'had bullet wounds'

    Good evening. Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has claimed that almost 90 per cent of the murdered civilians in Bucha were found to have bullet wounds, not shrapnel ones, while German intelligence reportedly intercepted radio messages proving Russian forces deliberately murdered Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.