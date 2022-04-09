/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 9, 2022/

Reuters Videos

STORY: "If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well," Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania.Wallace said the United Kingdom will contribute to NATO operations "from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea" and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not make us compromise on our values that we hold so dear".Wallace was speaking at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base during a ceremony held to mark the assumption of NATO enhanced Air Policing duties by the British Royal Air Force.UK Typhoon Pilot, Lewis Travers, told Reuters that starting next week, the typhoon jets stationed in Romania "will be armed, fueled, ready to go" in case an unfriendly aircraft is headed into NATO airspace.NATO has beefed up its eastern flank in the face of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".