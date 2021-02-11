U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,909.88
    -1.35 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,437.80
    +61.97 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,972.53
    -35.16 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,282.44
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.26
    -0.42 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.02
    -0.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    -0.0240 (-2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6020
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,786.79
    -1,613.77 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.64
    -22.26 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Great-West Lifeco reports fourth quarter 2020 base earnings of $741 million and net earnings of $912 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·22 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This earnings news release for Great-West Lifeco Inc. should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted. These reports are available on greatwestlifeco.com under Financial Reports. Additional information relating to Lifeco is available on sedar.com. Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

TSX: GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its fourth quarter 2020 results.

"We are pleased that Lifeco saw a strong close to the year, with excellent progress on integrating acquired businesses and advancing other strategic initiatives undertaken throughout the year. We consider this to be a strong performance especially considering the pandemic's ongoing impact," said Paul Mahon, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco Inc. "Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on capitalizing on the investments made in our businesses and driving value creation."

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) were $912 million, or $0.98 per common share (EPS), for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $513 million, or $0.55 per common share, for the same quarter last year. Base earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $741 million, or $0.80 per common share, compared to $831 million or $0.90 per common share a year ago.

Common Shareholders

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Base earnings(1)



Canada

$348

$274

United States

90

89

Europe

195

317

Capital and Risk Solutions

124

157

Lifeco Corporate

(16)

(6)

Total base earnings(1)

$741

$831




Items excluded from base earnings(2)

171

(318)




Net earnings

$912

$513







Base EPS(1)

$0.80

$0.90

Net EPS

$0.98

$0.55







Base return on equity(1)(3)

12.8%

13.4%

Return on equity(1)(3)

14.1%

11.7%

(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's 2020 Annual MD&A for additional details.
(2) Items excluded from base earnings are actuarial assumption changes and other management actions, market-related impacts on liabilities, the net gain on the sale of GLC, transaction, restructuring and integration costs related to the acquisitions of Personal Capital Corporation and the retirement services business of MassMutual as well as strategic initiatives in the Canadian segment, revaluation of a previously de-recognized deferred tax asset and a net gain on the sale of heritage block of individual policies to Scottish Friendly. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's 2020 Annual MD&A for additional details.
(3)Base return on equity and return on equity are calculated using the trailing four quarters of applicable earnings and common shareholders' equity.

Base EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.80 was lower than the prior year primarily due to the resolution of an outstanding issue with a foreign tax authority in the Europe segment which positively impacted fourth quarter 2019 base EPS by $0.13.

Reported net EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.98, up from $0.55 in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the positive impact of the revaluation of a deferred tax asset of $196 million in the U.S. segment and a net gain of $143 million related to the sale of GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. (GLC). These items were partially offset by transaction, restructuring and integration costs of $114 million related to acquisitions in the U.S. as well as strategic initiatives in the Canada segment. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 included the negative impact of the de-recognition of a deferred tax asset of $199 million in the U.S. segment.

Highlights – In Quarter

Key strategic transactions advanced in quarter

  • On December 31, 2020, the Company's subsidiary, Great-West Life & Annuity, through its Empower Retirement business, completed the acquisition of the retirement services business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) for US$2.3 billion, strengthening Empower Retirement's position as the second largest retirement services provider in the U.S. based on assets under administration and number of retirement plan participants. Empower Retirement anticipates realizing cost and revenue synergies as it integrates the business over the next two years.

  • On December 31, 2020, the Company completed the sale of GLC to Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie), an affiliate of the Company. GLC was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Life whose principal activity was the provision of investment management services to Canada Life. This transaction provides the Company with access to greater scale and more investment capabilities.

  • As part of the GLC transaction, the Company also established its own mutual fund manager in Canada, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) and on December 31, 2020, CLIML assumed fund management responsibilities for the Canada Life Mutual Funds, offered by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Canada Life, and other Canada Life branded investment funds offered in Canada. CLIML allows the Canadian business to directly control its product shelf and its pricing, while still leveraging Mackenzie for asset management and fund administration.

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

  • The Company's capital position remained strong at December 31, 2020, with a LICAT Ratio for Canada Life, Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary, of 129% which is above the Company's internal target range and the supervisory target.

Consolidated assets under administration of $2.0 trillion

  • Assets under administration were $2.0 trillion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2019 primarily due to the MassMutual transaction.

Recognized as a leader in carbon and climate risk management, philanthropy, and community service

  • The Company earned an A ('Leadership') rating on CDP's 2020 Climate Change Questionnaire, a rating which identifies the global leaders in the management of carbon, climate change risks and low carbon opportunities. The Company achieved the highest rating among Canadian insurance companies for the sixth consecutive year.

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into five reportable segments – Canada, United States, Europe, Capital and Risk Solutions and Lifeco Corporate – reflecting the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, refer to the Company's 2020 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

  • Q4 Canada segment base earnings of $348 million and net earnings of $300 million – Base earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $348 million compared to $274 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 27%. The increase was primarily due to favourable morbidity experience in Group Customer and impact of new business in Individual Customer, partially offset by lower contributions from investment experience. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $300 million, up from $188 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the same reasons discussed for base earnings and a gain on the sale of GLC of $143 million, partially offset by unfavourable impact of insurance contract liability basis changes and restructuring costs related to strategic initiatives.

  • Continuing to deliver market-leading solutions to Canadians – For Group customers in Canada, Canada Life has launched all-digital portable benefits now accessible to over 1.5 million plan members and has started to roll-out My Canada Life at Work, a fully integrated experience across wealth and insurance solutions. For Individual customers, the Company continues to enhance its wealth management product offerings including updating its target risk asset allocation funds and launching new Risk-Managed Portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2020.

UNITED STATES

  • Q4 U.S. Financial Services base earnings of US$49 million and net earnings of US$47 million – U.S. Financial Services (primarily Empower Retirement) base earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$49 million, or US$56 million excluding the net loss of US$7 million from the Personal Capital business comparable to US$57 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, lower contributions from investment experience were mostly offset by net business growth. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$47 million, down from US$76 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a valuation adjustment on an employee pension plan that positively impacted the fourth quarter of 2019 and did not recur.

  • Empower Retirement participants up 27% – Empower Retirement participants of 11.9 million at December 31, 2020 grew 27% from 9.4 million participants at December 31, 2019. Assets under administration grew 42% over the year to US$958 billion on December 31, 2020. The increases include the addition of the MassMutual retirement services business which contributed 2.5 million participants and US$190 billion in assets under administration.

  • Q4 Putnam net earnings of US$26 millionPutnam net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$26 million up from US$13 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher performance fee income and higher net investment income. For Putnam, there were no differences between net and base earnings.

  • Putnam sales up 7%Putnam sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$13 billion, a 7% increase from US$12.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting strong institutional sales. Sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 were US$57 billion, an increase of 31%, compared to 2019 reflecting strong investment performance driving institutional sales. Putnam continues to sustain strong investment performance relative to its peers. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 76% and 91% of Putnam's fund assets performed at levels above the Lipper median on a three-year and five-year basis, respectively.

  • Revaluation of U.S. deferred income tax asset – During the fourth quarter of 2020, management revised its estimates of future taxable profits to reflect the impact of the completion of U.S. acquisitions in 2020 and, as a result, recognized a US$151 million deferred tax asset that had previously been de-recognized in 2019.

EUROPE

  • Q4 Europe segment base earnings of $195 million and net earnings of $253 million – Base earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $195 million compared to $317 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the $122 million positive impact of the resolution of an outstanding issue with a foreign tax authority in the fourth quarter of 2019. Unfavourable group mortality experience in the current quarter was mostly offset by higher impact of new business and favourable morbidity and longevity experience. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $253 million, down from $335 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the same reasons discussed for base earnings partially offset by higher contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes.

CAPITAL AND RISK SOLUTIONS

  • Q4 Capital and Risk Solutions segment base earnings of $124 million and net earnings of $167 million – Base earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $124 million, compared to $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year over year decrease primarily reflects new business strain in fourth quarter of 2020 compared to new business gains in the fourth quarter of 2019. The results in the fourth quarter of 2020 also reflected unfavourable life claims experience that was partially offset by favourable longevity experience. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $167 million, increased from $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the same reasons discussed for base earnings as well as higher contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes.

  • £3 billion longevity reinsurance agreement entered into during Q4 – On December 15, 2020, the Reinsurance business unit announced it had entered into a long-term longevity reinsurance agreement with an insurance company in the U.K. The agreement covers approximately £3 billion of pension liabilities and approximately 7,500 in-payment pensioners.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.438 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 3, 2021.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount, per share

Series F

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.36875

Series G

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.3250

Series H

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.30313

Series I

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.28125

Series L

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.353125

Series M

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.3625

Series N

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.109313

Series P

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.3375

Series Q

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.321875

Series R

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.3000

Series S

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.328125

Series T

March 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.321875

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.
Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.0 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at December 31, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation
The annual consolidated financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "will", "may", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "objective", "target", "potential" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof. These statements include, without limitation, statements about the Company's operations, business, financial condition, expected financial performance (including revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, anticipated global economic conditions and possible future actions by the Company, including statements made with respect to the expected cost (including deferred consideration), benefits, timing of integration activities and revenue and expense synergies of acquisitions and divestitures, including the recent acquisitions of Personal Capital Corporation (Personal Capital) and the retirement services business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), expected capital management activities and use of capital, expected dividend levels, expected cost reductions and savings, expected expenditures or investments (including but limited to investment in technology infrastructure and digital capabilities), the impact of regulatory developments on the Company's business strategy and growth objectives, the expected impact of the current pandemic health event resulting from the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and related economic and market impacts on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, estimates, predictions, projections and conclusions about future events that were current at the time of the statements and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, economic factors and the financial services industry generally, including the insurance, mutual fund and retirement solutions industries. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Whether or not actual results differ from forward-looking information may depend on numerous factors, developments and assumptions, including, without limitation, the severity, magnitude and impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of governments' and other businesses' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company's financial results, financial condition and operations), assumptions around sales, fee rates, asset breakdowns, lapses, plan contributions, redemptions and market returns, the ability to integrate the acquisitions of Personal Capital and the retirement services business of MassMutual, the ability to leverage Empower Retirement's, Personal Capital's and MassMutual's retirement services businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, customer behaviour (including customer response to new products), the Company's reputation, market prices for products provided, sales levels, premium income, fee income, expense levels, mortality experience, morbidity experience, policy and plan lapse rates, participant net contribution, reinsurance arrangements, liquidity requirements, capital requirements, credit ratings, taxes, inflation, interest and foreign exchange rates, investment values, hedging activities, global equity and capital markets (including continued access to equity and debt markets), industry sector and individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of the Company's investment portfolio), the United Kingdom's exit ("Brexit") from the European Union, business competition, impairments of goodwill and other intangible assets, the Company's ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans, technological changes, breaches or failure of information systems and security (including cyber attacks), payments required under investment products, changes in local and international laws and regulations, changes in accounting policies and the effect of applying future accounting policy changes, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, continuity and availability of personnel and third party service providers, the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions, unplanned material changes to the Company's facilities, customer and employee relations or credit arrangements, levels of administrative and operational efficiencies, changes in trade organizations, and other general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally.

The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors listed in other filings with securities regulators, including factors set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management and Control Practices" and "Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates" and in the Company's annual information form dated February 10, 2021 under "Risk Factors", which, along with other filings, is available for review at www.sedar.com. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary note regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This release contains some non-IFRS financial measures. Terms by which non-IFRS financial measures are identified include, but are not limited to, "base earnings (loss)", "base earnings (loss) (US$)", "base earnings per common share", "return on equity", "base return on equity", "constant currency basis", "impact of currency movement", "premiums and deposits", "sales", "assets under management" and "assets under administration". Non-IFRS financial measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures of performance to help assess results where no comparable IFRS measure exists. However, non-IFRS financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in the Company's 2020 Annual MD&A for the appropriate reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to measures prescribed by IFRS as well as additional details on each measure.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Lifeco's fourth quarter conference call and audio webcast will be held February 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The call and webcast can be accessed through greatwestlifeco.com/news-events/events or by phone at:

  • Participants in the Toronto area: 416-915-3239

  • Participants from North America: 1-800-319-4610

A replay of the call will be available from February 12 to March 12, 2021 and can be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 (passcode: 5899#). The archived webcast will be available on greatwestlifeco.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)


As at or for the three months ended


For the twelve months ended


Dec. 31
2020

Sept. 30
2020

Dec. 31
2019


Dec. 31
2020

Dec. 31
2019

Earnings







Base earnings(1)(2)

$

741

$

679

$

831


$

2,669

$

2,704

Net earnings - common shareholders


912


826


513



2,943


2,359

Per common share







Basic:







Base earnings(1)(2)

0.799

0.732

0.895


2.878

2.859

Net earnings

0.983

0.891

0.552


3.173

2.494

Diluted net earnings

0.983

0.891

0.552


3.172

2.493

Dividends paid

0.438

0.438

0.413


1.752

1.652

Book value

22.97

22.57

21.53











Base return on equity(1)(2)(3)

12.8%

13.5%

13.4%




Return on equity(1)(3)

14.1%

12.4%

11.7%











Total premiums and deposits(1)(5)

$

40,831

$

40,903

$

39,096


$

171,345

$

150,638













Fee and other income

1,569

1,486

1,515


5,902

7,081

Net policyholder benefits, dividends and
experience refunds

9,916

9,155

10,003


38,159

36,415








Total assets per financial statements

$

600,490

$

473,737

$

451,167




Proprietary mutual funds and institutional
assets(1)

350,943

341,436

320,548




Total assets under management(1)

951,433

815,173

771,715




Other assets under administration(1)

1,024,414

845,862

857,966




Total assets under administration(1)

$

1,975,847

$

1,661,035

$

1,629,681











Total equity

$

27,015

$

26,648

$

25,543











The Canada Life Assurance Company
consolidated LICAT Ratio(4)

129%

131%

135%






(1)

This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the Company's December 31, 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.

(2)

Effective the first quarter of 2020, the Company introduced an enhanced non-IFRS earnings measure. Base earnings (loss) are defined as net earnings excluding the impact of actuarial assumption changes and other management actions, direct equity and interest rate market impacts on insurance and investment contract liabilities, net of hedging, and related deferred tax liabilities, and items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's underlying business results. These items would include restructuring and integration costs, material legal settlements, material impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets, legislative tax changes and other tax impairments, and gains or losses related to the disposition of a business.

(3)

Refer to the "Return on Equity" section of the Company's December 31, 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.

(4)

The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio is based on the consolidated results of The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), Lifeco's major Canadian operating subsidiary. Refer to the "Capital Management and Adequacy" section of the Company's December 31, 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.

(5)

Comparative figures have been reclassified to reflect presentation adjustments.





Base earnings(1) and Net earnings - common shareholders









For the three months ended


For the twelve months ended


Dec. 31
2020

Sept. 30
2020

Dec. 31
2019


Dec. 31
2020

Dec. 31
2019

Base earnings (loss)(1)







Canada

$

348

$

270

$

274


$

1,206

$

1,178

United States

90

83

89


273

350

Europe

195

182

317


688

796

Capital and Risk Solutions

124

156

157


536

401

Lifeco Corporate

(16)

(12)

(6)


(34)

(21)

Lifeco base earnings(1)

$

741

$

679

$

831


$

2,669

$

2,704








Items excluded from base earnings(2)







Actuarial assumption changes and other







management actions(2)

$

(23)

$

66

$

(78)


$

113

$

170

Market-related impacts on liabilities(2)

(31)

18

(13)


(127)

(89)

Net gain/charge on business dispositions(2)

143

94

8


237

(191)

Transaction costs related to the acquisitions







of Personal Capital and MassMutual(2)

(47)

(31)


(78)

Revaluation of a deferred tax asset(2)

196

(199)


196

(199)

Restructuring and integration costs(2)

(67)

(36)


(67)

(36)

Items excluded from Lifeco base earnings(2)

$

171

$

147

$

(318)


$

274

$

(345)








Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders







Canada

$

300

$

266

$

188


$

1,070

$

1,051

United States

208

89

(121)


380

(61)

Europe

253

316

335


913

1,004

Capital and Risk Solutions

167

167

117


614

386

Lifeco Corporate

(16)

(12)

(6)


(34)

(21)

Lifeco net earnings - common shareholders

$

912

$

826

$

513


$

2,943

$

2,359















(1)

This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of of the Company's December 31, 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.

(2)

Items excluded from base earnings, a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of of the Company's December 31, 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional details.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/10/c8085.html

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Is Snapping Up These Growth Stocks

    Investors in growth stocks should seek stocks boasting strong institutional sponsorship. Here are some names that are being snapped up by funds.

  • This Could Be The Biggest EV IPO Ever With Value Topping Investor Ford's

    The highly anticipated Rivian IPO could happen as soon as September with the electric truck startup seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Don’t Get Greedy With Ocugen Stock, Says Analyst

    What does it take to move a stock price from $0.29 to $15.81 -- an increase of 5,350% -- in just 18 days? Coronavirus, of course. Or more precisely, a vaccine to fight it. An unprofitable biotech that focused on commercializing therapies to cure blindness prior to the present pandemic, Ocugen (OCGN) stock took on a new life on December 22, when it announced plans to co-develop Indian Bharat Biotech's "Covaxin" vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Ever since that announcement, the stock has been on a tear, leaving Chardan analyst Keay Nakae's previous $0.70-per-share price target in the dust. Yesterday, Nakae took another look at Ocugen at its present share price, and declared it overpriced, downgrading the shares to Neutral (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did raise his price target to $13 (to account for the stock's astounding run-up in price), which implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Nakae's track record, click here) Why is Nakae having second thoughts about Ocugen now? Valuation is obviously a concern, and certainly the primary one. After all, hype aside, Ocugen stock is a company almost entirely devoid of revenues. In all the past year, its sales haven't exceeded $50,000 (It almost goes without saying, then, that Ocugen has no profits). At its current market capitalization, therefore, Ocugen stock sells for a mind-numbing 40,000 times trailing sales, which is kind of a lot. Now, what must Ocugen do to justify this valuation -- one that's not just "sky high" above fair value, but more orbiting somewhere out past Saturn? First and foremost, notes Nakae, the company has to win Emergency Use Authorization for Covaxin from the FDA, which will be no easy trick. Although Covaxin has an ongoing Phase III clinical trial, that's happening in India, and Nakae thinks that even after initial results are in (probably in March), the company may need to conduct an additional study in the U.S. to win FDA approval. Next, Ocugen will need to set up manufacturing operations to produce the vaccine in the U.S. This will of course cost money, and this is probably one reason why Nakae predicts the company "will likely need to raise debt or equity funds in the future." (After all, Ocugen "does not have any products that generate revenue" currently, and the $19 million it has in the bank probably won't cover all the bills needed to set up manufacturing operations). Finally, once manufacturing has been set up and the vaccine goes on sale, the company will have to compete with multiple other vaccines already on the market -- and then split any profits that do result with its partner Bharat. And of course, all of this only happens if the vaccine proves effective, and safe enough to convince the FDA to issue the EUA. So how long will all of this take? How long before Ocugen turns into something resembling a business, as opposed to just a "coronavirus play?" Nakae doesn't say, but he also forecast Ocugen collecting any revenues at all this year, so it won't be soon. So, that’s Chardan's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after surging so high this year, the average price target, at $7.38, implies ~34% downside over the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • Your next stimulus check is less likely to shortchange you — for now

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • Tesla’s big bitcoin bet could come back to bite the EV maker

    Tesla put $1.5 billion into bitcoin, but there's no guarantee it will pay off, and could end up hurting the company in the end.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • Jim Cramer Sees Froth in Markets, Looking to Sell Some Stocks Wednesday

    Jim Cramer sees froth in the stock market Wednesday. Here's where he's putting his attention.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Wobbles As Tilray Leads Climax Stocks; The Bull Case For Tesla's Retreat

    The market rally wobbled Wednesday, as Tilray led big moves in climax-type stocks. Nvidia stood out while Tesla's retreat could end up being bullish.