/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, May 4, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett will meet with women's health care professionals and advocates to highlight World Maternal Mental Health Day and Mental Health Week.
Office of the Prime Minister
Closed to media
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c0881.html