/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, May 4, 2022/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings



10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.



1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett will meet with women's health care professionals and advocates to highlight World Maternal Mental Health Day and Mental Health Week.




Office of the Prime Minister
West Block
Parliament Hill




Closed to media



2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c0881.html

