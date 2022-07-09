/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, July 9, 2022/
Note: All times local
Truro, Nova Scotia
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand will deliver an apology on behalf of the Government of Canada to descendants of No. 2 Construction Battalion.
Notes for media:
Milton, Ontario
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a tree planting event. Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport Adam van Koeverden will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
