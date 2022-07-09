U.S. markets closed

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, July 9, 2022/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Truro, Nova Scotia


1:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand will deliver an apology on behalf of the Government of Canada to descendants of No. 2 Construction Battalion.




Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.



Milton, Ontario


6:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in a tree planting event. Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport Adam van Koeverden will also be in attendance.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity

 

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/09/c7475.html

