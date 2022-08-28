/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, August 28, 2022/

Reuters Videos

STORY: A Ukrainian serviceman named Nazar says in the footage that he learned to operate the weapon on a training course abroad within a month and a half.Most of the heavy weapons NATO countries have sent to Ukraine so far are Soviet-built arms still in the inventories of East European NATO member states, but the United States and some other allies have started to supply Kyiv with Western howitzers.Kyiv has previously said it needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks, and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons to repel Russian troops.