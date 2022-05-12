/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, May 12, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
Toronto, Ontario
7:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the Tryzub Awards, which recognize those who have worked in support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian-Canadian community, and Canada.
