/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, May 12, 2022/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



Toronto, Ontario



7:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the Tryzub Awards, which recognize those who have worked in support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian-Canadian community, and Canada.




Notes for media:




  • Media wishing to cover the event must register with Rayla Myhal via email at rayla@myhal.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c8073.html

