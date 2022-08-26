/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, August 26, 2022/

Reuters

Beijing has asked some U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their audit firms to prepare for American inspections in Hong Kong, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of efforts to end a more than decade-old audit dispute. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave verbal notices to some audit firms, advising them to start preparing paperwork to move staff and documents to Hong Kong, one of the sources said on Friday. It is asking them to do so as it expects the countries to reach an agreement soon to resolve the dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the source added.