U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.50
    -16.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    -90.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,089.75
    -66.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.60
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.76
    +1.24 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -13.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    -0.43 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9550
    +0.4850 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,188.23
    -503.32 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.71
    -9.09 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.93
    +6.19 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, August 26, 2022/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Grande Prairie, Alberta


Private meetings.


8:45 a.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with local farmers and discuss the importance of Canadian agriculture and global food security.




Notes for media:


  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the photo opportunity are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

10:30 a.m. 

 The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with skilled tradespeople and representatives from Northwestern Polytechnic, a community college, to discuss jobs and skills training in Alberta. A media availability will follow.




Notes for media:


  • The media availability will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m.

  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.

  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.   

2:30 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Grande Prairie, Jackie Clayton.




Closed to media.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/26/c5242.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Farmers want the right to jailbreak their John Deere tractors

    In addition to plowing fields, these days John Deere tractors can drive themselves, target weeds—and serve up video games.

  • FedEx missteps fuel contractor's crusade as pandemic delivery boom fades

    Package carrier FedEx Corp is facing a threat from an unusual source - one of its biggest delivery contractors. Tennessee businessman Spencer Patton has ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after company actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy. Patton is one of the largest contractors for FedEx Ground, the company's fastest-growing business, which relies on 6,000 "independent service providers" to get millions of packages to homes and businesses each day.

  • P&G proves to be a breeding ground for Cincinnati entrepreneurs

    Local entrepreneurs claim Procter & Gamble might just be the ultimate finishing school. Here’s what they learned.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?

    Shareholders in cloud-based communications management platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had it tough over the past 18 months with share prices down about 83% from highs set in February 2021. The company went public six years ago but is still burning cash, and Wall Street appears to be tired of waiting for profits. Let's take a look at why Twilio's profitability struggles are overblown, what management is trying to accomplish, and why the stock could be a great investment idea at today's price.

  • China asks firms, auditors to prepare for U.S. checks in Hong Kong -sources

    Beijing has asked some U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their audit firms to prepare for American inspections in Hong Kong, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of efforts to end a more than decade-old audit dispute. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave verbal notices to some audit firms, advising them to start preparing paperwork to move staff and documents to Hong Kong, one of the sources said on Friday. It is asking them to do so as it expects the countries to reach an agreement soon to resolve the dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the source added.

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain on Tighter Supply Before Powell Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was on track for a weekly gain amid a tightening supply outlook, with investor attention turning to a key speech on the US economy later Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastFed’s Jackson Hole Conf

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowe

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • European Energy Rationing This Winter Is Looking Less Likely

    The economic war with Russia is likely to keep prices high and send growth into reverse but the specter of rationing is fading.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.