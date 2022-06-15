/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, June 15, 2022/

Reuters

Chief executives from Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp on Wednesday called on Congress to pass legislation aimed at boosting U.S. economic competitiveness against China, including in chip manufacturing. Those executives and more than 100 others signed a letter urging the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, which each have passed different versions of the legislation, to reach an agreement and send a bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. "Our global competitors are investing in their industry, their workers, and their economies, and it is imperative that Congress act to enhance U.S. competitiveness," said the letter https://www.semiconductors.org/resources/ceo-letter-on-competitiveness-bill.