/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, June 15, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, will meet with mining and automotive industry executives to discuss the government's critical minerals strategy, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2022.
Closed to media.
1:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, will attend the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2022.
Closed to media.
