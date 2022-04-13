U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.50
    +21.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,267.00
    +128.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,034.00
    +89.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.70
    +13.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.36
    +1.76 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.50
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.97 (-3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7330
    +0.3450 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,903.83
    -429.15 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.40
    +9.90 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.32
    +7.66 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 13, 2022/

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Vancouver, British Columbia


9:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.




To register for the event, visit: https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2201-6893.




Notes for media:


  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Victor Young at media@boardoftrade.com.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:00 a.m.



Surrey, British Columbia



11:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a local women's community organization and hold a photo opportunity. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, the Member of Parliament for Surrey—Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao, and the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai.




9145 King George Boulevard




Notes for media:


  • Photo opportunity only.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Caithlin Scarpelli at media@atira.bc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.



12:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2022's measures to make housing more affordable and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, the Member of Parliament for Surrey—Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao, and the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai.




9145 King George Boulevard




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage.

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Caithlin Scarpelli at media@atira.bc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.



1:45 p.m. (4:45 pm ET)

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual arm chair discussion, hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.




To register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-chat-with-the-hon-chrystia-freeland-tickets-318996094907.




Note for media:




Richmond, British Columbia



Private meetings.



3:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a battery research and development and manufacturing facility. She will be joined by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao.




Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c1490.html

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

    The viewers participated in a political study to determine whether the conservative network engaged in “partisan coverage filtering”.

  • South Korea set to scrap 'Korean age' system

    South Korean President-Elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee announced on Monday during a press conference that the administration would amend laws to switch the country to the international age system. South Korea remains one of the only countries to use “age reckoning” as a means of measuring a person’s age. There have been two previous attempts by South Korean lawmakers to make the change – one in 2019 and another in 2021 – under President Moon Jae-in’s time in office.The proposed legislation would have required that the international counting system be used on all official documents and encouraged for everyday use.

  • Russia faces increased risk of default as key US sanction exemption expires in May

    S&P Global Ratings says Russia is now in "selective default," as other ratings agencies warn of further restrictive measures at the end of May.

  • Germany Faces $240 Billion Hit If Russian Energy Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodGermany was warned it could face a 220 billion-euro

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Trump Fans Found a Way to Be Even Worse at the Airport

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAre you or a loved one feeling serpentine lately? The QAnon-right thinks your COVID-19 vaccine might have been laced with snake blood to inject you with Satan’s DNA.The false claim is the subject of a new documentary by a far-right bounty hunter turned podcast host. It’s just as baseless as other vaccine conspiracy theories before it (remember the 5G hoax?), but the fraud is going viral on right-wing social media. “There’s a lot of debate whether it’s c

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • Exclusive-China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

    China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd. is preparing to exit its operations in Britain, Canada and the United States, because of concerns in Beijing the assets could become subject to Western sanctions, industry sources said. Ties between China and the West have long been strained by trade and human rights issues and the tension has grown following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn. The United States said last week China could face consequences if it helped Russia to evade Western sanctions that have included financial measures that restrict Russia's access to foreign currency and make it complicated to process international payments.

  • Report: Pentagon preparing to send more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine

    Report: Pentagon preparing to send more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Fed’s Brainard Surprised by Moderation in This Inflation Gauge

    Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank is committed to bringing inflation to the 2% level.

  • A fifth of Russia’s war dead are ‘officers sent to command Putin’s troops in Ukraine’

    Western officials say the Kremlin has suffered ‘extremely high casualties’ during its invasion of Ukraine

  • Putin's closest ally in Ukraine arrested in special operation

    Putin's closest ally in Ukraine arrested in special operation

  • Taxes 2021: 7 Upcoming Tax Law Changes

    Tax Tip of the Day: Tax Year 2021 may yet bring some surprises, but some tax law changes were already planned and may impact your refund. Here's what you should know.

  • 2+2 talks: How India and US agreed to differ on Ukraine war

    The countries showed willingness to understand their differing stands on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Brooklyn shooting: AOC, other New York Democrats slammed 2019 proposal to put more MTA cops in NYC subways

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., along with other members of Congress from New York, voiced their opposition to a 2019 proposal which would have placed 500 additional Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers in New York City subways.

  • CNN reporter in Shanghai: ‘I can’t go outside’

    A CNN reporter stationed in Shanghai described being locked down by government authorities on Monday as China deals with its latest wave of the coronavirus. “If you think Wuhan 2020 was bad, welcome to Shanghai 2022,” reporter David Culver said during an appearance on the network’s morning program, “New Day.” “This has been like no…