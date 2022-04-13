/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 13, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Vancouver, British Columbia
9:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.
To register for the event, visit: https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2201-6893.
Notes for media:
Surrey, British Columbia
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a local women's community organization and hold a photo opportunity. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, the Member of Parliament for Surrey—Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao, and the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai.
9145 King George Boulevard
Notes for media:
12:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2022's measures to make housing more affordable and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, the Member of Parliament for Surrey—Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao, and the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai.
9145 King George Boulevard
Notes for media:
1:45 p.m. (4:45 pm ET)
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual arm chair discussion, hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, about Budget 2022's plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.
To register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fireside-chat-with-the-hon-chrystia-freeland-tickets-318996094907.
Note for media:
Richmond, British Columbia
Private meetings.
3:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a battery research and development and manufacturing facility. She will be joined by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, the Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, Parm Bains, and the Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Wilson Miao.
Closed to media.
