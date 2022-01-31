U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

/R E M I N D E R -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons will hold news conference/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a news conference to discuss the upcoming sitting of Parliament.

Press Conference
Date: January 31, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
Location:
Room 125-B, West Block, Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

Participant dial-in numbers:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Access code: 9532820#

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode for questions.

SOURCE Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c0588.html

