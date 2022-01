Reuters

Brazil's relations with China have been stormy under its current far-right government and would stand to improve greatly if former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were elected in October, according to one of the leftist's close aides. But a Lula administration would not seek a preferential relationship with China over and above its good ties with the United States, the European Union and Latin American neighbors, Lula's former foreign minister, Celso Amorim, told Reuters. Lula has a clear lead over President Jair Bolsonaro in early polls - though neither have formally declared their candidacy -and investors are eager to understand what a Workers Party government might mean for relations with Brazil's largest trading partner.