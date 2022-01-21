U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 21, 2022/

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


Private meetings.


The Deputy Prime Minister will host a virtual meeting with provincial and territorial Finance Ministers.


Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c3300.html

