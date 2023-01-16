/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 16, 2023/
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Canadian Medical Association to discuss health care and support for health care workers, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
12:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Canadian Nurses Association to discuss health care and support for nurses, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
1:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare to discuss health care and support for unionized health care workers, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
