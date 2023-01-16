U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.70
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3990
    +0.5650 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,838.89
    +133.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.45
    +43.38 (+9.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,855.94
    +11.87 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 16, 2023/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



11:00 a.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Canadian Medical Association to discuss health care and support for health care workers, as part of pre-budget consultations.




Closed to media.



12:15 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Canadian Nurses Association to discuss health care and support for nurses, as part of pre-budget consultations.




Closed to media.



1:30 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare to discuss health care and support for unionized health care workers, as part of pre-budget consultations.




Closed to media.



This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c0793.html

